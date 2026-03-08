Who Is Aidan Quinn? Aidan Quinn is an American actor known for thoughtful, emotionally layered performances. He often transforms complex characters into compelling on-screen presences. He first captured public attention with his breakthrough role in the 1985 film Desperately Seeking Susan. His portrayal resonated with audiences, establishing him as a versatile and engaging performer.

Full Name Aidan Quinn Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Piven Theatre Workshop Father Michael Quinn Mother Teresa Quinn Siblings Declan Quinn, Marian Quinn, Paul Quinn Kids Ava Eileen Quinn, Mia Quinn

Early Life and Education Born in Chicago, Illinois, Aidan Quinn was raised across both Chicago and Rockford, Illinois, and spent significant time in Dublin and Birr, County Offaly, Ireland, reflecting his Irish Catholic heritage. His father, Michael Quinn, worked as an English literature professor. At nineteen, while working as a roofer, Quinn discovered his passion for acting. He refined his craft and studied at the esteemed Piven Theatre Workshop.

Notable Relationships Aidan Quinn married actress Elizabeth Bracco in 1987 after meeting her in 1984. They also co-starred in the film Stakeout that same year. Quinn and Bracco share two daughters, Ava Eileen Quinn and Mia Quinn. The family maintains residences in New York.

Career Highlights Aidan Quinn’s career launched with notable roles in films like Desperately Seeking Susan and The Mission. He delivered a powerful performance in the television film An Early Frost, earning his first Emmy Award nomination. He further expanded his range with appearances in critically acclaimed films such as Legends of the Fall and Michael Collins. Quinn also anchored the CBS television series Elementary as Captain Thomas Gregson for seven seasons. To date, Quinn has received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations and an Irish Film and Television (IFTA) Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Eclipse.