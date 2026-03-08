Aidan Quinn: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Aidan Quinn
March 8, 1959
Chicago, Illinois, US
67 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Aidan Quinn?
Aidan Quinn is an American actor known for thoughtful, emotionally layered performances. He often transforms complex characters into compelling on-screen presences.
He first captured public attention with his breakthrough role in the 1985 film Desperately Seeking Susan. His portrayal resonated with audiences, establishing him as a versatile and engaging performer.
|Full Name
|Aidan Quinn
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$8 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Piven Theatre Workshop
|Father
|Michael Quinn
|Mother
|Teresa Quinn
|Siblings
|Declan Quinn, Marian Quinn, Paul Quinn
|Kids
|Ava Eileen Quinn, Mia Quinn
Early Life and Education
Born in Chicago, Illinois, Aidan Quinn was raised across both Chicago and Rockford, Illinois, and spent significant time in Dublin and Birr, County Offaly, Ireland, reflecting his Irish Catholic heritage. His father, Michael Quinn, worked as an English literature professor.
At nineteen, while working as a roofer, Quinn discovered his passion for acting. He refined his craft and studied at the esteemed Piven Theatre Workshop.
Notable Relationships
Aidan Quinn married actress Elizabeth Bracco in 1987 after meeting her in 1984. They also co-starred in the film Stakeout that same year.
Quinn and Bracco share two daughters, Ava Eileen Quinn and Mia Quinn. The family maintains residences in New York.
Career Highlights
Aidan Quinn’s career launched with notable roles in films like Desperately Seeking Susan and The Mission. He delivered a powerful performance in the television film An Early Frost, earning his first Emmy Award nomination.
He further expanded his range with appearances in critically acclaimed films such as Legends of the Fall and Michael Collins. Quinn also anchored the CBS television series Elementary as Captain Thomas Gregson for seven seasons.
To date, Quinn has received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations and an Irish Film and Television (IFTA) Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Eclipse.
Signature Quote
“Life is hard for everyone. That’s why there’s such a nice reward at the end of it.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, March 7, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, March 6, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, March 5, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0