Happy birthday to David Gilmour , Tyler, the Creator , and Connie Britton ! March 6 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Guitarist David Gilmour, 80 Renowned for his evocative guitar style, David Gilmour is a British musician, singer, and songwriter who defined Pink Floyd's sound. His leadership steered the band to further success after their 1980s lineup changes, crafting critically acclaimed albums. Beyond Pink Floyd, Gilmour maintains a notable solo career.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, David Gilmour briefly worked as a male model, earning more from one gig than several weeks of playing clubs.

#2 Rapper and Actor Tyler, the Creator, 35 An influential American rapper, Tyler, the Creator rose to prominence as the co-founder of the alternative hip-hop collective Odd Future. He is best known for his genre-bending music and visual artistry. Tyler, the Creator has released multiple critically acclaimed albums, including the Grammy-winning Igor and Call Me If You Get Lost.



Little-known fact: Before he began making music, Tyler, the Creator would design covers for his own imaginary albums, complete with tracklists.

#3 Actress Connie Britton, 59 An American actress, Connie Britton has captivated audiences with her roles in acclaimed television series. Her compelling performances have garnered multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.



Little-known fact: She taught aerobics in college and between acting jobs during her early career.

#4 Actor and Producer D. L. Hughley, 63 Renowned for his sharp wit and socially conscious humor, American comedian and actor D. L. Hughley has entertained audiences across multiple platforms for decades. He carved out a significant career in stand-up, television, and radio, earning widespread acclaim. Hughley also starred in his eponymous sitcom, The Hughleys, and was a prominent member of The Original Kings of Comedy.



Little-known fact: Before achieving fame, D. L. Hughley worked as a telemarketer for the Los Angeles Times after earning his GED.

#5 Actor and Comedian Tom Arnold, 67 Known for his boisterous presence, American actor and comedian Thomas Duane Arnold has entertained audiences across film and television. His diverse career spans from sitcoms to action films and hosting duties.

Arnold gained fame on the Roseanne series and in the True Lies movie, continuing a versatile path in entertainment.



Little-known fact: Before his comedy career, Thomas Duane Arnold once worked at a meat-packing plant.

#6 Journalist and Author John Stossel, 79 Recognized for his skeptical approach to government and consumer issues, John Frank Stossel is an American journalist and television presenter. He gained national prominence with his “Give Me a Break” segments on ABC’s 20/20 and later hosted his own show, Stossel, on Fox Business Network.



Little-known fact: He overcame a childhood stutter to become a prominent television reporter.

#7 Actress and Singer Aracely Arámbula, 51 Mexican actress and singer Aracely Arámbula rose to prominence with her captivating performances in popular telenovelas. Her versatility has also extended to a successful music career and entrepreneurial ventures. Arámbula is also a devoted mother to two sons.



Little-known fact: Aracely Arámbula writes her own songs and plays the guitar.

#8 Actor Milo Manheim, 25 An American actor known for his vibrant energy, Milo Manheim captivated audiences as Zed in Disney's Zombies franchise. He showcases a broad range of talents in film, television, and stage productions. Manheim also impressed viewers as the runner-up on season 27 of Dancing with the Stars.



Little-known fact: Milo Manheim plays multiple musical instruments, including the guitar, drums, piano, ukulele, and various wind instruments.

#9 Actor Jacob Bertrand, 26 Known for his dynamic range in performance, American actor Jacob Bertrand has captivated audiences from child star roles to mature characters. He is celebrated for his compelling portrayal of Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz in the martial arts drama Cobra Kai.



Bertrand also voiced the lead character Gil in the animated series Bubble Guppies and starred in the Disney XD show Kirby Buckets, demonstrating his versatility across genres.



Little-known fact: Jacob Bertrand once tattooed his best friend and Cobra Kai co-star, Xolo Maridueña, using the stick-and-poke method.

#10 Actress Millicent Simmonds, 23 Engaging performances and a powerful voice for inclusivity define American actress Millicent Simmonds, who captivates audiences with her authentic portrayals. She rose to prominence in the film Wonderstruck, later anchoring the popular A Quiet Place franchise, and advocates for deaf representation.



Little-known fact: Millicent Simmonds initially wanted a dangerous career, like a police officer or firefighter, before her acting journey began.

