Who Is David Gilmour? David Jon Gilmour is an English musician, singer, and songwriter, widely celebrated as the lead guitarist of the influential rock band Pink Floyd. His distinctive blues-infused guitar style and emotive vocals defined much of the band’s iconic sound. Gilmour is also a successful solo artist and record producer. He joined Pink Floyd in 1967, shortly before founder Syd Barrett’s departure, and quickly became a pivotal figure in the group’s rise to global superstardom. His contributions to albums like The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall cemented his place in rock history.

Full Name David Jon Gilmour Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $180 million Nationality British Education The Perse School, Cambridgeshire College of Arts and Technology Father Douglas Gilmour Mother Sylvia Wilson Siblings Peter Gilmour, Mark Gilmour, Catharine Gilmour Kids Alice Gilmour, Claire Gilmour, Sara Gilmour, Matthew Gilmour, Charlie Gilmour, Joe Gilmour, Gabriel Gilmour, Romany Gilmour

Early Life and Education Born in Cambridge, England, David Jon Gilmour was raised in a family that fostered his musical inclinations. His father, Douglas Gilmour, was a zoology lecturer at the University of Cambridge, and his mother, Sylvia, worked as a teacher and film editor. Attending The Perse School, he later studied modern languages at Cambridgeshire College of Arts and Technology, where he befriended future Pink Floyd bandmates Syd Barrett and Roger Waters. He taught himself guitar, influenced by artists like Elvis Presley and The Everly Brothers.

Notable Relationships David Gilmour has been married twice, first to American model and artist Virginia “Ginger” Hasenbein, whom he married on July 7, 1975. They later divorced in 1990 after having four children together. In 1994, Gilmour married English writer Polly Samson, who has contributed lyrics to many of his solo works and later Pink Floyd albums. He shares four children with Samson, including an adopted son, bringing his total to eight children.

Career Highlights As a pivotal figure in progressive rock, David Gilmour became renowned for his blues-infused guitar work and expressive vocals with Pink Floyd, contributing to genre-defining albums like The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, and The Wall. He took on leadership of Pink Floyd after Roger Waters’ departure, guiding the band through successful tours and albums such as A Momentary Lapse of Reason and The Division Bell. Beyond his band work, Gilmour embarked on a successful solo career, releasing five studio albums, with his most recent, Luck and Strange, hitting number one on the UK Albums Chart in 2024. He is also recognized for producing other artists and helping launch singer-songwriter Kate Bush’s career. Gilmour was inducted into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005 as a member of Pink Floyd. He was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2003 for services to music and charity.