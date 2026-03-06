Who Is Connie Britton? Connie Britton is an American actress celebrated for her nuanced portrayals of strong, relatable women across television and film. Her compelling performances often anchor critically acclaimed dramas. She first gained widespread recognition as Tami Taylor in the beloved series Friday Night Lights, a role that resonated deeply with audiences. She is known for her ever-present warmth.

Full Name Connie Britton Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Dartmouth College, Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre Father Edgar Allen Womack Jr. Mother Linda Jane Womack Siblings Cynthia Womack Kids Eyob Britton

Early Life and Education Born Constance Elaine Womack in Boston, Massachusetts, Britton moved to Lynchburg, Virginia, at age seven with her fraternal twin sister, Cynthia. Her father was a physicist. She attended E.C. Glass High School, where she performed in plays. Britton later studied Asian studies at Dartmouth College and trained at the Neighborhood Playhouse.

Notable Relationships Connie Britton was married to investment banker John Britton from October 1991 until their divorce in 1995. More recently, she confirmed a three-year relationship with television producer David Windsor in January 2023. Britton adopted her son, Eyob, from Ethiopia in November 2011. She remains focused on her acting career and philanthropic efforts.

Career Highlights Connie Britton established herself with a series of memorable television roles, notably as Tami Taylor in the acclaimed series Friday Night Lights. Her performance garnered two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Beyond acting, Britton served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme since 2014, advocating for poverty eradication and women’s empowerment. She also received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her leading role as country singer Rayna Jaymes in the musical drama Nashville, showcasing her singing talents.