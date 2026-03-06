Who Is Milo Manheim? Milo Jacob Manheim is an American actor known for his energetic screen presence and engaging musical roles. Born into a family with entertainment ties, he quickly forged his own path with a versatile performing style. He first gained widespread public attention in 2018 with his starring role as Zed in the Disney Channel movie Zombies. The film’s success led to a popular franchise that showcased his singing and dancing talents.

Full Name Milo Jacob Manheim Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education Crossroads School, Tisch School Of The Arts, French Woods Festival Father Jeffrey Brezovar Mother Camryn Manheim

Early Life and Education Family focus shaped Milo Manheim’s early life in Venice, Los Angeles, California, as the son of actress Camryn Manheim and former model Jeffrey Brezovar. He began performing in a Culver City after-school program at age six. Manheim honed his craft by starring in over fifteen musicals with Liza Monjauze Productions. He later attended Crossroads School, Tisch School of the Arts, and the French Woods Festival.

Notable Relationships Currently, Milo Manheim is single and appears to be focusing on his burgeoning career in entertainment. His romantic life has remained largely private in recent years. Earlier in the decade, Manheim was publicly linked to actress Holiday Kriegel in 2018, a relationship that received media attention before their separation later that year.

Career Highlights Milo Manheim secured his breakthrough starring role as Zed in the Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, which premiered in 2018. The musical film and its sequels achieved significant popularity among young audiences. He further expanded his reach by finishing in second place on season 27 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars in 2018. Manheim has also appeared in the series School Spirits and the musical film Journey to Bethlehem. Manheim’s talent was recognized with the “Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role” award at the 2017 New York Musical Theatre Festival.