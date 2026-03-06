Who Is Tom Arnold? Thomas Duane Arnold is an American actor and comedian known for his candid, often self-deprecating humor. He brings a distinct, boisterous energy to both comedic and dramatic roles. Arnold first gained widespread attention playing Arnie Thomas on the hit sitcom Roseanne. His performance as the endearing, if sometimes misguided, character quickly made him a recognizable face on television.

Full Name Thomas Duane Arnold Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Ottumwa High School, Indian Hills Community College, University of Iowa Father Jack Arnold Mother Linda Kay Graham Siblings Lori Arnold, Scott Arnold, Johnny Arnold, Chris Arnold, Mark Arnold, Marla Arnold Kids Jax Copeland Arnold, Quinn Arnold

Early Life and Education A challenging childhood in Ottumwa, Iowa, shaped Thomas Duane Arnold, who was raised by his father, Jack Arnold, after his mother, Linda Kay Graham, left the family. He is one of six siblings, navigating a complex family dynamic from a young age. Arnold attended Ottumwa High School before pursuing higher education at Indian Hills Community College and the University of Iowa, where he explored business administration and writing. It was during this period that his interest in stand-up comedy began to flourish.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Thomas Duane Arnold’s public life, including his much-publicized marriage to comedian Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994. He was also married to Julie Lynn Champnella, Shelby Roos, and Ashley Groussman. Arnold has two children, Jax Copeland Arnold and Quinn Arnold, from his marriage to Ashley Groussman, which ended in divorce in July 2020. He is currently divorced.

Career Highlights Thomas Duane Arnold built a versatile career through recurring roles and memorable film appearances, notably as Arnie Thomas on the popular Roseanne series. He expanded his comedic range in the blockbuster True Lies movie, working alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. Beyond acting, Arnold hosted The Best Damn Sports Show Period for four years, establishing himself as a charismatic television personality. He later appeared in the Sons of Anarchy series and produced the “Queen of Meth” docu-series about his sister.