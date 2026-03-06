Who Is John Stossel? John Frank Stossel is an American journalist recognized for his skeptical approach and libertarian viewpoint. He often challenges conventional wisdom on economic and consumer issues. His breakout moment came as a consumer reporter on ABC News, especially with his segment “Give Me a Break” on 20/20. Stossel’s direct style earned him widespread recognition.

Full Name John Frank Stossel Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Princeton University Father Otto Ernst Stossel Mother Anna Dora Stossel Siblings Thomas P. Stossel Kids Lauren Stossel, Max Stossel

Early Life and Education Born on March 6, 1947, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, John Frank Stossel grew up in the affluent North Shore suburbs of Chicago. He attended New Trier High School and later pursued higher education. Stossel graduated with a BA in psychology from Princeton University in 1969, initially considering graduate school before deciding to gain work experience. His parents, Jewish immigrants from Germany, raised him Protestant.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile relationships has not marked John Frank Stossel’s personal life, which he largely keeps private. He has been married to Ellen Abrams since January 16, 1983. Stossel shares two children, Lauren and Max, with Abrams, with whom he maintains a family life in New York City and Massachusetts. The couple raised their children in the Jewish faith.

Career Highlights John Frank Stossel’s career as a journalist includes significant time as a consumer reporter for ABC News, where his “Give Me a Break” segments on 20/20 became widely popular. He became co-anchor of 20/20 in 2003. In 2009, Stossel transitioned to Fox Business Network, hosting his own weekly show, Stossel, from December 2009 to December 2016, focusing on libertarian viewpoints. He later launched the online channel StosselTV in 2019. Stossel has collected 19 Emmy Awards and five awards from the National Press Club for his consumer reporting, cementing his influence in American television journalism.