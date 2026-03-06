Who Is D. L. Hughley? Darryl Lynn Hughley is an American comedian and actor known for his sharp wit and insightful social commentary. He brings a distinctive observational style to both stand-up and television. Hughley first gained widespread public attention as the host of BET’s ComicView in the early 1990s. His success there quickly led to his popular eponymous sitcom, The Hughleys, which cemented his place in mainstream entertainment.

Full Name Darryl Lynn Hughley Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education GED Father Charles Hughley Mother Audrey Hughley Kids Ryan Nicole Hughley, Tyler Whitney Hughley, Kyle Aaris Hughley

Early Life and Education Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, Darryl Lynn Hughley was the second of four children to Charles and Audrey Hughley, a Delta Air Lines maintenance worker. His family soon moved to South Central Los Angeles, where he spent his formative years. Hughley experienced a troubled adolescence, including expulsion from San Pedro High School and involvement with a street gang. He ultimately left that life behind, earning his GED and working for the Los Angeles Times before discovering his comedic calling.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines the marriage of D. L. Hughley and his wife, LaDonna, who have been together since 1986. Their relationship has navigated significant personal challenges over more than three decades. The couple shares three children: daughters Ryan Nicole Hughley and Tyler Whitney Hughley, and son Kyle Aaris Hughley. Hughley has openly discussed his son Kyle’s Asperger syndrome.

Career Highlights D. L. Hughley rose to prominence within the genre of stand-up comedy, notably as one of the “Big Four” in the critically acclaimed and commercially successful The Original Kings of Comedy tour and film. This platform showcased his incisive humor to a massive audience. Beyond the stage, Hughley expanded his reach by hosting CNN’s D. L. Hughley Breaks the News, offering a comedic take on current events. He has also penned several books, including How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People, further solidifying his role as a commentator. His acting career includes the starring role in The Hughleys sitcom and appearances in films such as Scary Movie 3, demonstrating his versatility across comedic formats.