Who Is Millicent Simmonds? Millicent Simmonds is an American actress known for her compelling performances that often highlight deaf experiences. Her thoughtful portrayals bring depth and authenticity to every role. She gained widespread attention for her breakout performance in the 2017 drama Wonderstruck, earning critical praise and solidifying her presence in Hollywood. Simmonds advocates for greater deaf representation in entertainment.

Full Name Millicent Simmonds Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Education Jean Massieu School of the Deaf, Mueller Park Junior High School Father Dustin Simmonds Mother Emily Simmonds Siblings Jenner Simmonds, Sloane Simmonds, Rory Simmonds

Early Life and Education Millicent Simmonds grew up in Bountiful, Utah, where her family learned American Sign Language to ensure open communication after she lost her hearing as an infant. Her mother, Emily Simmonds, notably championed this effort. She attended the Jean Massieu School of the Deaf, joining its drama club in third grade, and later mainstreamed at Mueller Park Junior High School. These early experiences fostered her love for storytelling.

Notable Relationships Millicent Simmonds is currently single, with no public record of past relationships. Her focus remains on her thriving acting career and advocacy work. She has no children and keeps her personal life largely private.

Career Highlights Millicent Simmonds achieved her breakthrough performance in the 2017 drama Wonderstruck, where her nuanced portrayal garnered critical acclaim and nominations for Best Youth Performance. This role established her as a formidable talent in film. She further cemented her status starring in the highly successful A Quiet Place franchise, playing Regan Abbott in both the 2018 original and its 2020 sequel. Simmonds also made her Broadway debut in the 2023 play Grey House.