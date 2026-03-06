Who Is Aracely Arámbula? Aracely Arámbula Jáquez is a Mexican actress and singer known for her captivating performances and versatile artistry. She has established herself as a prominent figure in Latin American entertainment, embodying a blend of talent and entrepreneurial spirit. Her breakout moment arrived in 1996 when she won “El Rostro de El Heraldo de México,” a national beauty contest that launched her career into television. This early recognition showcased her appeal to wider audiences.

Full Name Aracely Arámbula Jáquez Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $11 million Nationality Mexican Ethnicity White Education Centro de Educación Artística Father Manuel Arambula Mother Socorro Jaques Siblings Leonardo Arámbula Kids Miguel Gallego Arámbula, Daniel Gallego Arámbula

Early Life and Education Born in Chihuahua City, Mexico, Aracely Arámbula Jáquez was introduced to the spotlight at a young age, participating in beauty pageants from thirteen. Her family supported her early ventures into entertainment. She later refined her craft at the Centro de Educación Artística of Televisa, where her acting studies laid the foundation for a successful career in telenovelas and music.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Aracely Arámbula’s public life, most notably her relationship with singer Luis Miguel from 2005 to 2009. She was also linked to actors Fernando Colunga and Sebastián Rulli. Arámbula shares two sons, Miguel and Daniel, with Luis Miguel, with whom she co-parents. She has not publicly confirmed another long-term partner since their separation.

Career Highlights Aracely Arámbula anchored hit telenovelas such as Abrázame Muy Fuerte, where her starring role as María del Carmen earned her a TVyNovelas Award in 2001. She later led La Patrona, which became Telemundo’s highest-rated 9 p.m. series to date. Beyond acting, Arámbula expanded into music, releasing the gold-certified album Sexy and contributing songs to her television projects. She also champions business ventures, co-owning a spa with her brother.