Happy birthday to Patricia Heaton , Jason Newsted , and Ivy Queen ! March 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actress Patricia Heaton, 68 Respected for her comedic timing, American actress and producer Patricia Heaton rose to fame as Debra Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond. She has collected two Primetime Emmy Awards and later starred in the popular sitcom The Middle.



Little-known fact: Before landing her breakthrough role, Patricia Heaton notably auditioned for the iconic part of Elaine Benes on the hit series Seinfeld.

RELATED:

#2 American Musician and Songwriter Jason Newsted, 63 Recognized for his intense stage presence, American musician Jason Newsted rose to prominence as the bassist for heavy metal legends Metallica. He contributed to multiplatinum albums like Metallica (The Black Album) and was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Newsted also pursued projects with bands such as Voivod and his own self-titled group.



Little-known fact: Few realize Jason Newsted initially started playing guitar and even wrote religious songs before switching to bass at age fourteen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Puerto Rican Singer, Songwriter, Rapper, Actress and Record Producer Ivy Queen, 54 A pioneering Puerto Rican rapper and singer, Ivy Queen is widely recognized as the "Queen of Reggaeton." Her groundbreaking 2003 album *Diva* established her as a formidable voice in Latin urban music.



Queen also earned an induction into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame, celebrating her influential lyrical contributions.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on her solo career, Ivy Queen was part of the all-male collective The Noise, where she performed her first song.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 American Actor and Comedian Steven Weber, 65 An American actor and comedian known for his remarkable versatility, Steven Weber has captivated audiences across television, film, and stage. He became a household name for his portrayal of Brian Hackett on the hit sitcom Wings. Weber continues to impress with roles such as Dr. Dean Archer on NBC's Chicago Med.



Little-known fact: Steven Weber started appearing in television commercials during his third grade year.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 American Author and Illustrator Dav Pilkey, 60 An American author, illustrator, and cartoonist, Dav Pilkey is celebrated for his imaginative and humorous children's books. He is widely recognized for creating the bestselling Captain Underpants and Dog Man series, which have entertained millions of young readers worldwide. Pilkey's work often draws from his own childhood experiences with ADHD and dyslexia, advocating for creativity and self-acceptance.



Little-known fact: His unconventional first name, Dav, originated when the 'e' was accidentally left off his nametag while working at Pizza Hut.

#6 Brazilian-American Computer Programmer and Businessman, Co-Founded Instagram Mike Krieger, 40 Brazilian American entrepreneur Michel Krieger is widely recognized as the co-founder of Instagram. He is best known for his software engineering expertise and leadership in scaling the popular photo-sharing platform to over one billion users.



Little-known fact: Before Instagram's launch, Mike Krieger faced significant challenges securing a US work visa, an experience he described as taking longer than building the initial app.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Entrepreneur Drew Houston, 43 An American internet entrepreneur, Drew Houston transformed file sharing with his innovative cloud storage solution. He co-founded Dropbox, steering it from a startup to a publicly traded company used by millions globally, and also joined Meta's board of directors. Houston also founded an online SAT prep company during his MIT years.



Little-known fact: At fifteen, Drew Houston worked for an industrial robotics startup, converting Linux coding and saving the team thousands of dollars.

#8 English Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Paul W. S. Anderson, 61 Known for high-octane action and science fiction films, English filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson has masterfully adapted video games for the big screen. His direction of the Resident Evil franchise solidified his reputation for immersive genre storytelling, captivating global audiences over many years.



Little-known fact: Before his film career, Anderson wrote for the British crime drama comedy series El C.I.D.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 American Writer, Musician, and Actor Chaz Bono, 57 An American writer, musician, and actor, Chaz Bono is celebrated for his courageous advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights. He gained widespread recognition for openly sharing his journey as a trans man, especially through the Emmy-nominated documentary Becoming Chaz. Bono is also known for his diverse acting roles and his appearances on popular television shows.



Little-known fact: Chaz Bono first realized he was gay at 13 before understanding his transgender identity as an adult.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 American Captain and Politician, 47th Governor of Texas Rick Perry, 76 An American politician with deep Texas roots, Rick Perry served as the longest-running Governor of Texas from 2000 to 2015. Perry later became the 14th United States Secretary of Energy, influencing national energy policy.



His career also includes two presidential campaigns and a five-year stint as a US Air Force C-130 pilot.



Little-known fact: Before his political career, Rick Perry was known as a college prankster who once placed M80 fireworks in toilets.