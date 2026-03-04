Who Is Patricia Heaton? Patricia Helen Heaton is an American actress known for grounded, comedic roles, bringing a relatable charm to her characters. Her versatility makes her a beloved figure in television. She achieved her breakthrough portrayal as Debra Barone in the CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, earning two Primetime Emmy Awards. This role solidified her as a household name and garnered widespread critical acclaim.

Full Name Patricia Helen Heaton Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Ohio State University Father Chuck Heaton Mother Patricia Hurd Siblings Sharon Heaton, Alice Heaton, Frances Heaton, Michael Heaton Kids Samuel Hunt, John Hunt, Joseph Hunt, Daniel Hunt

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Bay Village, Ohio, Patricia Heaton was the fourth of five children to Chuck and Patricia Heaton; her father worked as a sportswriter for The Plain Dealer. She attended Ohio State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in drama. This academic path solidified her early interest in acting and laid the groundwork for her extensive career.

Notable Relationships Patricia Heaton married Constantine Yankoglu in 1984, a union that ended in divorce in 1987. She later married English actor and director David Hunt in 1990, with whom she shares four sons: Samuel, John, Joseph, and Daniel.

Career Highlights Patricia Heaton’s portrayal of Debra Barone on the hit CBS series Everybody Loves Raymond spanned nine seasons, earning her two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series from seven nominations. Following this success, she cemented her comedic talent by starring as Frankie Heck in the popular ABC sitcom The Middle, a role she held for nine seasons. Beyond acting, Heaton co-founded FourBoys Films with her husband, David Hunt, and hosted the Food Network series Patricia Heaton Parties, which garnered a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Culinary Program.