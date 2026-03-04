Who Is Rick Perry? James Richard Perry is an American politician, known for a steadfast conservative approach to governance. He built a long public service career from Texas state politics to a cabinet position. Perry rose to widespread public attention in December 2000, assuming the governorship of Texas after George W. Bush became president. He went on to become the longest-serving governor in Texas history, overseeing significant economic growth.

Full Name James Richard Perry Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Anita Thigpen Perry Net Worth $540 million Nationality American Ethnicity English American Education Texas A&M University Father Joseph Ray Perry Mother Amelia June Holt Perry Kids Griffin Perry, Sydney Perry

Early Life and Education A fifth-generation Texan, Rick Perry grew up on a cotton farm in Paint Creek, Texas, the younger of two children born to Joseph Ray Perry and Amelia June Holt Perry. His father was a Haskell County commissioner, introducing Perry to public service early. Perry attended Texas A&M University, graduating in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science. After college, he served as a C-130 pilot in the US Air Force before returning to Texas.

Notable Relationships Rick Perry married his childhood sweetheart, Anita Thigpen, in November 1982. Their enduring partnership has been a constant throughout his extensive political career, with Anita Perry often by his side. Together, the Perrys have two children, a son named Griffin and a daughter named Sydney. They also have two granddaughters and a grandson.

Career Highlights Rick Perry’s political career is most defined by his record-setting tenure as the 47th Governor of Texas, serving from 2000 to 2015. Under his leadership, Texas experienced substantial job creation and economic growth, becoming a national economic engine. Following his governorship, Perry served as the 14th United States Secretary of Energy from 2017 to 2019 under President Donald Trump. In this role, he oversaw initiatives in energy innovation and national security. He also made two unsuccessful bids for the Republican nomination for president in the 2012 and 2016 elections.