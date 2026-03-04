Who Is Paul W. S. Anderson? English filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson is known for his signature blend of science fiction and action, often drawing inspiration from video games. His visually dynamic approach creates immersive worlds for genre enthusiasts. He found commercial success with his second film, Mortal Kombat, in 1995, marking the first truly successful video game adaptation for the big screen. The film’s global box office performance cemented his reputation for action-packed entertainment.

Full Name Paul W. S. Anderson Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $80 million Nationality English Ethnicity White Education Royal Grammar School, University of Warwick Kids Ever Gabo Anderson, Dashiel Edan Anderson, Osian Lark Elliot Anderson

Early Life and Education Born in Wallsend, England, Paul William Scott Anderson showed an early fascination with filmmaking, using a Super 8 camera by age nine. He later attended the Royal Grammar School in Newcastle upon Tyne and became the youngest graduate from the University of Warwick with a BA in film and literature.

Notable Relationships On the set of his 2002 film Resident Evil, Paul W. S. Anderson met actress Milla Jovovich, with whom he began a relationship. They became engaged in 2003, navigating an on-again, off-again period before reuniting. Anderson married Jovovich on August 22, 2009, and they share three daughters: Ever Gabo Anderson, Dashiel Edan Anderson, and Osian Lark Elliot Anderson.

Career Highlights Paul W. S. Anderson has launched several successful film franchises, most notably the Resident Evil series, which he wrote all six films for and directed four. These adaptations collectively grossed over $1 billion worldwide, becoming the most commercially successful video game film series. He co-founded Impact Pictures in 1992 with producer Jeremy Bolt, through which many of his projects have been produced. Anderson also directed the cult classic Event Horizon, a sci-fi horror film that gained a renewed appreciation on home media.