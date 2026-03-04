Who Is Ivy Queen? Martha Ivelisse Pesante Rodríguez is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, widely recognized as a trailblazing figure in reggaeton. Her powerful lyrics and distinct style cemented her status as the “Queen of Reggaeton.” She rose to international prominence with her 2003 album *Diva*, featuring the hit single “Quiero Bailar.” This breakout moment helped propel reggaeton into the mainstream.

Full Name Martha Ivelisse Pesante Rodríguez Gender Female Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $10 million Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Latina Education New Jersey Performing Arts Center Kids Naiovy Kháli Star Sánchez

Early Life and Education Born in Añasco, Puerto Rico, Martha Ivelisse Pesante Rodríguez moved with her family to New York when she was young. There, she was raised and cultivated an early passion for music, despite not completing high school, reaching only the eleventh grade. Queen further developed her musical talents by studying at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. She later returned to San Juan at eighteen, immersing herself in the burgeoning reggaeton scene.

Notable Relationships Ivy Queen was married to fellow reggaeton singer Omar Navarro, known as Gran Omar, from 1994 until their divorce in 2005. She later married Puerto Rican choreographer Xavier Sánchez in 2012. The artist and Sánchez separated in 2024. She is a mother to her daughter, Naiovy Kháli Star Sánchez, born in November 2013.

Career Highlights Ivy Queen profoundly impacted the reggaeton genre, pioneering its sound and themes in a male-dominated industry. Her 2003 album *Diva* and its lead single “Quiero Bailar” became a commercial success, helping to define the genre’s mainstream appeal. Her career expanded beyond music with ventures like a reggaeton doll and narrating the Spotify podcast “Loud: The History of Reggaeton.” She was also inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019, recognizing her lyrical contributions.