Who Is Steven Weber? Steven Robert Weber is an American actor renowned for his versatile performances across comedy and drama. He possesses a distinctive charm that makes his characters memorable. He first captivated audiences as the mischievous pilot Brian Hackett on the popular sitcom Wings, a role that established his presence in network television for many years.

Full Name Steven Robert Weber Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education High School of Performing Arts; State University of New York at Purchase Father Stuart Weber Mother Fran Frankel Kids Jack Alexander Hohnen-Weber, Alfie James Hohnen-Weber

Early Life and Education His family life in Queens, New York, centered around the entertainment industry, with both parents working as nightclub performers. This early exposure fostered Steven Weber’s interest in acting from a young age. Weber honed his craft at Manhattan’s High School of Performing Arts and later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the State University of New York at Purchase.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Steven Weber’s personal life; he was married to actress Finn Carter from 1985 until their divorce in 1992. He later wed television producer Juliette Hohnen in 1995, with whom he shares two sons, Jack Alexander Hohnen-Weber and Alfie James Hohnen-Weber, before their separation in 2013.

Career Highlights Steven Weber’s breakthrough piece arrived as the charming pilot Brian Hackett on the long-running NBC sitcom Wings, which aired for eight successful seasons. This role cemented his status as a beloved comedic actor. He has since expanded into diverse ventures, notably portraying the terrifying Jack Torrance in the 1997 miniseries of Stephen King’s The Shining and joining the cast of Chicago Med as Dr. Dean Archer. Weber’s extensive career also includes voice acting and acclaimed stage performances, showcasing a broad range of talent.