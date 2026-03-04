Who Is Drew Houston? Drew Houston is an American internet entrepreneur known for building innovative tech solutions. He guides Dropbox, a global file storage and collaboration platform, with a user-focused vision. His breakout arrived after a frustrating bus ride when he realized he forgot his USB drive. This moment sparked the idea for Dropbox, which quickly gained millions of users worldwide.

Full Name Drew Houston Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 billion Nationality American Education Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Father Ken Houston Mother Cecily Houston Kids One Child

Early Life and Education Born in Acton, Massachusetts, Drew Houston showed an early aptitude for technology, learning BASIC programming on his father Ken Houston’s computer. His mother, Cecily Houston, was a high school librarian. He attended Acton-Boxborough Regional High School before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from MIT, where he also co-founded an SAT prep company.

Notable Relationships Drew Houston is married, having shared wedding photos on Instagram in April 2022, confirming his marriage. Details about his wife remain private, maintaining a low public profile. He has one child, with details regarding his family life largely kept out of the public eye. Houston resides in Austin, Texas.

Career Highlights Drew Houston co-founded Dropbox in 2007, an online backup and storage service that rapidly evolved into a leading global collaboration platform. The company now serves over 700 million users worldwide. He successfully led Dropbox to its initial public offering in March 2018, with shares jumping over 35 percent on its first day of trading. Houston also joined Meta’s board of directors in February 2020.