Who Is Mike Krieger? Michel Krieger is a Brazilian entrepreneur and software engineer known for his keen understanding of user experience and scalable technology. He has significantly shaped digital communication. Krieger’s breakout moment arrived with the co-founding of Instagram in 2010. The photo-sharing platform quickly gained massive popularity, leading to its acquisition by Facebook for $1 billion.

Full Name Michel Krieger Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $350 million Nationality Brazilian American Ethnicity White Education Stanford University

Early Life and Education Born and raised in São Paulo, Brazil, Michel Krieger showed an early fascination with computers and design. His early interests paved the way for a future in technology. He moved to California in 2004 to attend Stanford University, where he studied Symbolic Systems, a multidisciplinary field exploring human-computer interaction.

Notable Relationships Michel Krieger married Kaitlyn Trigger in 2015, with whom he shares a commitment to philanthropy. The couple has established the Future Justice Fund, a grant-making organization. They have no publicly known children and maintain a private family life, focusing their public efforts on technological ventures and social impact.

Career Highlights Michel Krieger co-founded Instagram in 2010, serving as its Chief Technology Officer until 2018. Under his leadership, the platform scaled dramatically, reaching one billion monthly active users. After leaving Instagram, Krieger co-launched Rt.live, a COVID-19 tracking tool, and the AI-powered news app Artifact. He joined Anthropic as Chief Product Officer in May 2024, guiding product development for the AI safety and research company.