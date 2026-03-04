Who Is Chaz Bono? Chaz Salvatore Bono is an American actor and activist, widely recognized for his frank and thoughtful advocacy for transgender rights. He has used his public platform to foster understanding and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community, becoming a prominent voice for change. His breakout moment arrived with the 2011 Emmy-nominated documentary Becoming Chaz, which chronicled his gender transition from female to male. This groundbreaking film aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network and introduced his personal journey to a global audience.

Full Name Chaz Salvatore Bono Gender Male Relationship Status Engaged to Shara Blue Mathes Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (Armenian, Irish, English, German, Italian) Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Father Sonny Bono Mother Cher Siblings Elijah Blue Allman

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Chaz Bono’s early life was marked by the intense public spotlight on his parents, the iconic musical duo Sonny and Cher. He often appeared on their popular TV variety show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour. Bono attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, where he pursued drama. He also studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, honing an early interest in performance.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of notable relationships has marked Chaz Bono’s adult life, most recently leading to his engagement. He was previously engaged to Jennifer Elia, a relationship that transitioned from lesbian to heterosexual alongside his own gender journey. Bono is currently engaged to Shara Blue Mathes, an artist and designer. They began dating around 2015 and have often been seen attending events together.

Career Highlights Chaz Bono’s diverse career is highlighted by his significant contributions as a writer and activist. He authored New York Times Best Sellers like Transition: Becoming Who I Was Always Meant to Be, offering a candid account of his gender identity journey. Beyond his literary work, Bono has expanded into character acting, notably appearing in the American Horror Story series. He also competed on the 13th season of Dancing with the Stars, becoming the first openly transgender man to star on a major network show in a non-transgender related role.