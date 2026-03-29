Happy birthday to Eric Idle , Brendan Gleeson , and Amy Sedaris ! March 29 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Comedian Eric Idle, 83 An English actor, comedian, and songwriter, Eric Idle brought a unique, musical wit to the groundbreaking Monty Python troupe. He later earned a Grammy Award for his work and Tony nominations for his contributions to Broadway.



Idle is widely recognized for co-creating Monty Python's Flying Circus and for writing the book and lyrics for the Tony Award-winning musical Spamalot.



Little-known fact: Eric Idle became the first president of the Cambridge University Footlights Club to allow women to join.

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#2 Actor Brendan Gleeson, 71 Irish actor Brendan Gleeson rose to international fame through his powerful and diverse character portrayals in film and television. He is celebrated for his compelling performances in works like Braveheart and the Harry Potter series.



Gleeson earned a Primetime Emmy Award for his role as Winston Churchill in Into the Storm and received an Academy Award nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin.



Little-known fact: Before committing to acting full-time, Brendan Gleeson worked for years as a secondary school teacher of English and Irish.

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#3 Actress and Comedian Amy Sedaris, 65 Known for her distinctive comedic timing, American actress and writer Amy Sedaris brought memorable characters to life, notably Jerri Blank in Strangers with Candy. Her career expanded to include acclaimed voice work and a unique, Emmy-nominated series.



Little-known fact: She once made fake announcements over the loudspeaker at her teenage job in a Winn-Dixie supermarket.

#4 Actress and Singer Megan Hilty, 45 With a powerful voice and commanding stage presence, American actress and singer Megan Hilty has become a leading force in musical theater and television. Her dynamic performances have captivated audiences on Broadway and beyond, including her acclaimed role in the series Smash.



Hilty earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Noises Off, showcasing her comedic timing and talent. She continues to star in major theatrical productions and record popular albums.



Little-known fact: Megan Hilty initially aspired to a career in opera before shifting her focus to musical theater.

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#5 Actress Lucy Lawless, 58 New Zealander actress and singer Lucy Lawless became an international star for her portrayal of the titular warrior in the acclaimed Xena: Warrior Princess series. She has also garnered recognition for her work in Battlestar Galactica and Spartacus, continuing a career marked by powerful, memorable roles.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Lucy Lawless once worked as a gold miner in the Australian Outback.

#6 Musician and Singer Pj Morton, 45 An American musician and record producer, PJ Morton, born in New Orleans, creates a soulful sound that blends R&B, gospel, and funk. Morton has earned 6 Grammy Awards for his work, including solo albums and contributions as Maroon 5's keyboardist. He continually pushes artistic boundaries with his independent spirit and vibrant performances.



Little-known fact: He is the first Black composer to write an original song for a Disney attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

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#7 Model and Actress Elle Macpherson, 62 An Australian model and businesswoman, Eleanor Nancy Macpherson, became a global icon known for her stunning physique. She famously appeared on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover five times, earning her the lasting nickname “The Body.” Macpherson later founded successful wellness brand WelleCo.



Little-known fact: Before her modeling career took off, Elle Macpherson initially planned to pursue a career in law and briefly studied at the University of Sydney.

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#8 Comedian and Actor Chris D'elia, 46 A natural charisma and sharp comedic timing define Chris D'Elia, the American comedian and actor who has built a strong presence across stand-up and television. His Netflix specials consistently draw large audiences, showcasing his unique blend of observational humor and physical comedy. He has also starred in popular sitcoms, cementing his diverse entertainment career.



Little-known fact: Despite portraying characters who frequently consume alcohol in shows like Whitney and Undateable, Chris D'Elia has allegedly never consumed alcohol or illicit drugs.

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#9 Novelist and Screenwriter Ernest Cline, 54 An American novelist and screenwriter, Ernest Cline has captivated readers with his nostalgic, sci-fi adventures. His debut novel Ready Player One became a global phenomenon, later adapted into a blockbuster film directed by Steven Spielberg. Cline continues to explore virtual worlds and pop culture in his subsequent works.



Little-known fact: Before his writing career took off, Ernest Christy Cline worked diverse jobs including a fish gutter and a tech support drone.

#10 Politician Jasmine Crockett, 45 An American attorney and politician, Jasmine Crockett has carved out a name as a fierce advocate for civil liberties and social justice. Elected in 2022, she proudly serves as the US Representative for Texas's 30th congressional district.



Little-known fact: Jasmine Felicia Crockett made history by becoming the first Black female Democrat to play in the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

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