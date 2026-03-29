Who Is Elle Macpherson? Eleanor Nancy Macpherson is an Australian model and businesswoman known for her athletic physique and entrepreneurial spirit. She has cultivated a global brand synonymous with health and beauty. Macpherson rose to international fame through her record-setting five appearances on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which led Time magazine to famously nickname her “The Body” in 1989.

Full Name Eleanor Nancy Macpherson Gender Female Height 5 feet 11.5 inches (182 cm) Relationship Status Dating Doyle Bramhall II Net Worth $95 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity Scottish Education Killara High School, University of Sydney Father Peter Gow Mother Frances Gow Siblings Mimi Macpherson, Brendon Gow, Elizabeth Macpherson Kids Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson, Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson

Early Life and Education Born Eleanor Nancy Gow in Killara, New South Wales, Macpherson’s parents, Peter and Frances Gow, divorced when she was ten. Her mother later remarried, and a clerical error at school led to her adopting her stepfather’s surname. She attended Killara High School and briefly enrolled in law studies at the University of Sydney, planning to fund her books through modeling, an endeavor that quickly blossomed into a celebrated career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Elle Macpherson’s life, including her marriage to French fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1986 to 1989. She later had a long-term partnership with French financier Arpad Busson, which spanned from 1996 to 2005. Macpherson shares two sons, Arpad Flynn Alexander Busson and Aurelius Cy Andrea Busson, with Busson. She was also married to billionaire Jeffrey Soffer from 2013 until their divorce in 2017.

Career Highlights Over the decades, Elle Macpherson achieved iconic supermodel status, notably gracing the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue a record five times, a feat that earned her the enduring nickname “The Body” from Time magazine. She also appeared in numerous fashion campaigns and runway shows for top designers. Beyond modeling, Macpherson launched successful business ventures, including her popular Elle Macpherson Intimates lingerie line and The Body skincare range. She later co-founded WelleCo, a wellness company known for its Super Elixir supplements.