Who Is Ernest Cline? Ernest Christy Cline is an American novelist and screenwriter, celebrated for his immersive, pop culture-infused science fiction narratives. His unique storytelling blends nostalgic references with imaginative dystopian themes, creating worlds that resonate deeply with fans. His breakthrough arrived with the 2011 novel Ready Player One, a New York Times bestseller that quickly became a global phenomenon. The book’s virtual reality quest captivated millions and inspired a major film directed by Steven Spielberg.

Full Name Ernest Christy Cline Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Education Ashland High School, University of Akron Father Ernest Cline Mother Faye Imogene Cline Siblings Eric Cline Kids Two daughters

Early Life and Education Growing up in Ashland, Ohio, Ernest Christy Cline was immersed in 1980s pop culture, including video games and films, influences nurtured by his parents, Ernest and Faye Imogene Cline. He and his younger brother, Eric, were largely raised by their biological grandparents, who instilled a love for creative exploration. Cline graduated from Ashland High School in 1990 before briefly attending the University of Akron to study film and screenwriting. He left college to gain real-world experience, later becoming self-taught in screenwriting through community theater and creative groups.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ernest Christy Cline’s personal life, including his first marriage to author Susan Somers-Willett from 2003 to 2013. He later married poet and nonfiction writer Cristin O’Keefe Aptowicz in 2016, whom he initially met at a poetry slam in 1998. Cline has two daughters, one from his marriage to Somers-Willett and another with Aptowicz, with whom he resides in Austin, Texas. He often discusses the balance of his writing career with parenting responsibilities.

Career Highlights Ernest Christy Cline’s writing career surged with the 2011 release of his debut novel, Ready Player One, which became a number one New York Times bestseller and sold millions globally. He followed this success with the equally pop culture-laden novel Armada in 2015 and the sequel Ready Player Two in 2020. Beyond his novels, Cline co-wrote the screenplay for the 2018 film adaptation of Ready Player One, directed by Steven Spielberg, and is actively involved in The Readyverse, an interoperable open metaverse experience. This venture further extends his passion for immersive gaming and intellectual property. To date, Cline has collected a Prometheus Award and an Alex Award for Ready Player One, cementing his status as a significant voice in modern science fiction.