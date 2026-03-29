Who Is Megan Hilty? Megan Hilty is an American actress and singer known for her powerful vocal range and captivating stage presence. Her dynamic performances have made her a beloved figure in musical theater. The first widely noticed work for Hilty was starring as Ivy Lynn in NBC’s musical-drama series Smash. This role showcased her triple-threat abilities and brought her widespread acclaim; fans adored her portrayal.

Full Name Megan Hilty Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Carnegie Mellon University Father Jack Hilty Mother Donna Hilty Siblings Lauren Hilty Kids Viola Philomena Gallagher, Ronan Laine Gallagher

Early Life and Education Megan Hilty grew up in Bellevue, Washington, nurtured by parents Donna and Jack Hilty, who supported her early interest in performing. She began vocal lessons at age twelve, initially exploring a career in opera. Her education included Sammamish High School and later the Washington Academy of Performing Arts Conservatory High School. Hilty graduated in 2004 from Carnegie Mellon School of Drama with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Theater.

Notable Relationships Megan Hilty is currently married to actor and singer Brian Gallagher, whom she wed in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 2, 2013, after meeting through Broadway connections. The couple shares two children: daughter Viola Philomena Gallagher, born in September 2014, and son Ronan Laine Gallagher, who arrived in March 2017.

Career Highlights Megan Hilty gained widespread recognition for her role as Ivy Lynn in NBC’s musical-drama series Smash, earning her a Grammy Award nomination for “Let Me Be Your Star.” She made her Broadway debut as Glinda in Wicked. Beyond television, Hilty has a distinguished Broadway career, receiving a Tony Award nomination for her acclaimed performance as Brooke Ashton in Noises Off. She also earned a second Tony nomination for Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her. She also notably originated the role of Doralee Rhodes in 9 to 5: The Musical on Broadway. Hilty maintains an active concert schedule, performing with various symphony orchestras across the US.