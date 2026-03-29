Who Is Lucy Lawless? Lucy Lawless is a New Zealander actress and singer, celebrated for her powerful on-screen presence and versatile performances. Her roles often portray strong women who navigate complex moral landscapes, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. She gained international acclaim through her iconic portrayal of the title character in the fantasy adventure series Xena: Warrior Princess. The show’s global success established her as a formidable female action hero, inspiring a devoted fanbase.

Full Name Lucy Lawless Gender Female Height 5 feet 9.5 inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Married to Robert Tapert Net Worth $30 million Nationality New Zealander Ethnicity Irish New Zealander Education Marist College, Auckland; Auckland University; William Davis Centre for Actors Study Father Frank Ryan Mother Julie Ryan Siblings Five brothers, one sister Kids Daisy Lawless, Julius Robert Bay Tapert, Judah Miro Tapert

Early Life and Education Born into a large Irish Catholic family in Mount Albert, Auckland, Lucy Lawless developed an early interest in performing, taking part in musicals from age ten. Her father, Frank Ryan, served as the mayor of Mount Albert, fostering a dynamic household. Lawless attended Marist College, Auckland, and later pursued language studies at Auckland University before embarking on a period of extensive travel. She refined her acting craft at the William Davis Centre for Actors Study in Vancouver.

Notable Relationships Lucy Lawless was first married to Garth Lawless, a relationship that began during her travels through Europe and Australia. They married in 1988, but the couple later divorced in 1995. She married Robert Tapert, an executive producer of Xena: Warrior Princess, on March 28, 1998. Lawless shares two sons, Julius Robert Bay Tapert and Judah Miro Tapert, with her husband, and has a daughter, Daisy Lawless, from her first marriage.

Career Highlights Lucy Lawless achieved global stardom for her starring role in the fantasy adventure series Xena: Warrior Princess, which ran for six seasons. She also captivated audiences as Lucretia in the critically acclaimed Starz series Spartacus. Beyond acting, Lawless is a committed environmental activist, serving as a climate ambassador for Greenpeace. Her advocacy led to a notable protest in 2012 against oil drilling, for which she received community service. She earned a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television for her work in the Spartacus series, further cementing her impactful presence in genre television.