Who Is PJ Morton? PJ Morton is an American musician and record producer known for his soulful pop sound and versatile artistry. His work effortlessly blends R&B, gospel, and funk, attracting a diverse global audience. Morton also serves as the keyboardist for the acclaimed pop-rock band Maroon 5. His breakout moment arrived with the independent release of his 2017 album Gumbo, which garnered critical praise and two Grammy Award nominations. This success firmly established Morton as a compelling solo artist beyond his contributions to Maroon 5. He is recognized for his dynamic live performances.

Full Name PJ Morton Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education St. Augustine High School, Morehouse College Father Bishop Paul S. Morton Mother Dr. Debra Brown Morton Kids 3 children

Early Life and Education Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, PJ Morton grew up immersed in the rich musical traditions of the city and the gospel sounds of his family. His father, Bishop Paul S. Morton, is a celebrated gospel singer and church founder, while his mother, Dr. Debra Brown Morton, is also a pastor. He attended St. Augustine High School and later pursued higher education at Morehouse College, graduating in 2003 with a marketing degree. Morton deliberately chose marketing over music studies, aiming to maintain an organic approach to his musical development.

Notable Relationships PJ Morton married Kortni Morton on December 25, 2008, after growing up together within the same church community. Their enduring partnership has been a private but supportive aspect of his public life. Morton shares three children with his wife, Kortni Morton. The family often features in his social media, highlighting his commitment to both his personal and professional life.

Career Highlights PJ Morton’s extensive discography showcases his prowess across R&B and soul, earning him 6 Grammy Awards and 22 nominations. His albums, including Gumbo, Paul, and Watch the Sun, feature collaborations with esteemed artists and consistently receive critical acclaim. Beyond his solo career, Morton holds a prominent role as the full-time keyboardist for the internationally renowned band Maroon 5, contributing to their chart-topping success for over 15 years. He also established his own record label, Morton Records, which he envisions as a “New Orleans Motown.” Morton made history as the first Black composer to write an original song for a Disney attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a project rooted in his New Orleans heritage. He actively champions community initiatives and serves as Dillard University’s first artist-in-residence.