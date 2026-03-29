Who Is Jasmine Crockett? Jasmine Felicia Crockett is an American attorney and politician, widely recognized for her steadfast civil rights advocacy and progressive stance. Her dynamic presence and commitment to justice have established her as a prominent voice in US politics. Crockett’s political career gained significant public attention when she was elected as the US Representative for Texas’s 30th congressional district in 2022, succeeding a longtime incumbent. Her election marked a notable shift and solidified her role in national legislative discourse.

Full Name Jasmine Felicia Crockett Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million to $9 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Rhodes College, University of Houston Law Center Father Rev. Joseph Crockett Mother Gwen Crockett

Early Life and Education Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Jasmine Felicia Crockett was raised in a household that emphasized faith and community service by her father, Rev. Joseph Crockett, a teacher and preacher, and her mother, Gwen Crockett, a former postal worker. Crockett pursued higher education at Rhodes College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in business administration, before continuing to the University of Houston Law Center, where she obtained her Juris Doctor in 2006.

Notable Relationships Jasmine Felicia Crockett maintains a private personal life, and public records indicate she is single. Information regarding any past high-profile relationships or current partners is not available. Crockett has no publicly known children. Her focus remains primarily on her distinguished career in law and public service.

Career Highlights Jasmine Felicia Crockett achieved a significant career milestone by being elected as the US Representative for Texas’s 30th congressional district in 2022, a role she assumed in 2023. This victory positioned her to advocate for her constituents on a national stage. Her dedication to legislative action was evident during her tenure in the Texas House of Representatives from 2021 to 2023, where she was a key architect of the 2021 Texas House Quorum Break. She also filed more bills than any other freshman legislator during her term. Beyond her legislative work, Crockett made history as the first Black female Democrat to participate in the annual Congressional Baseball Game.