Brendan Gleeson: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Brendan Gleeson
March 29, 1955
Dublin, Ireland
71 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Brendan Gleeson?
Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is known for his intense versatility and commanding screen presence. He delivers memorable performances in a range of roles, from historical figures to gritty characters.
His breakout role as Irish gangster Martin Cahill in the 1998 film The General earned him critical acclaim and put him on the international stage. Gleeson’s performance garnered him Best Actor awards from various film critics associations.
|Full Name
|Brendan Gleeson
|Gender
|Male
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$8 million
|Nationality
|Irish
|Ethnicity
|Irish
|Education
|St Joseph’s CBS, University College Dublin
|Father
|Frank Gleeson
|Mother
|Pat Gleeson
|Siblings
|Frank Gleeson
|Kids
|Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, Fergus Gleeson, Rory Gleeson
Early Life and Education
Born in Dublin, Ireland, Brendan Gleeson was an avid reader in a household that nurtured his early interest in literature and drama. He attended St Joseph’s CBS in Fairview, Dublin, actively participating in the school’s drama group.
After secondary school, he pursued higher education at University College Dublin, where he majored in English and Irish. He then taught these subjects at Belcamp College for several years while also honing his craft in local theatre productions.
Notable Relationships
A long-standing marriage defines Brendan Gleeson’s personal life; he has been married to Mary Weldon since 1982.
Gleeson and Weldon share four sons: Domhnall, Fergus, Brian, and Rory, with Domhnall and Brian following their father into acting careers.
Career Highlights
Brendan Gleeson’s performance as Martin Cahill in the 1998 film The General brought him widespread critical acclaim, establishing him as a formidable actor. He also gained global recognition portraying Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody in the Harry Potter film series.
His versatility extends across various genres, including a Primetime Emmy Award-winning role as Winston Churchill in Into the Storm. More recently, Gleeson earned an Academy Award nomination for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin.
Signature Quote
“The only career ambition I have is to work with people who are going to bring you up and elevate your performance.”
See Also
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