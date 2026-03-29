Who Is Brendan Gleeson? Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is known for his intense versatility and commanding screen presence. He delivers memorable performances in a range of roles, from historical figures to gritty characters. His breakout role as Irish gangster Martin Cahill in the 1998 film The General earned him critical acclaim and put him on the international stage. Gleeson’s performance garnered him Best Actor awards from various film critics associations.

Full Name Brendan Gleeson Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality Irish Ethnicity Irish Education St Joseph’s CBS, University College Dublin Father Frank Gleeson Mother Pat Gleeson Siblings Frank Gleeson Kids Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, Fergus Gleeson, Rory Gleeson

Early Life and Education Born in Dublin, Ireland, Brendan Gleeson was an avid reader in a household that nurtured his early interest in literature and drama. He attended St Joseph’s CBS in Fairview, Dublin, actively participating in the school’s drama group. After secondary school, he pursued higher education at University College Dublin, where he majored in English and Irish. He then taught these subjects at Belcamp College for several years while also honing his craft in local theatre productions.

Notable Relationships A long-standing marriage defines Brendan Gleeson’s personal life; he has been married to Mary Weldon since 1982. Gleeson and Weldon share four sons: Domhnall, Fergus, Brian, and Rory, with Domhnall and Brian following their father into acting careers.

Career Highlights Brendan Gleeson’s performance as Martin Cahill in the 1998 film The General brought him widespread critical acclaim, establishing him as a formidable actor. He also gained global recognition portraying Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody in the Harry Potter film series. His versatility extends across various genres, including a Primetime Emmy Award-winning role as Winston Churchill in Into the Storm. More recently, Gleeson earned an Academy Award nomination for his work in The Banshees of Inisherin.