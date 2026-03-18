Happy birthday to Adam Levine , Queen Latifah , and Lily Collins ! March 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Television Personality Adam Levine, 47 Known for his soulful vocals, American singer and musician Adam Levine has steered Maroon 5 to global success with hits like “Moves Like Jagger.” He also achieved popularity as a coach on the reality talent show The Voice, showcasing his mentorship.



Little-known fact: When he was six, Adam Levine made the game-winning, buzzer-beating basket to win a YMCA basketball championship.

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#2 Rapper and Actress Queen Latifah, 56 An American rapper, actress, and singer, Queen Latifah forged a groundbreaking career empowering women through her music and commanding screen presence. She earned a Grammy Award for her influential single “U.N.I.T.Y.” and received an Academy Award nomination for her role in the musical Chicago. Latifah has also hosted talk shows and built a successful production company.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing music professionally, Queen Latifah was a power forward on her high school basketball team.

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#3 Actress Lily Collins, 37 Displaying a knack for both drama and romantic comedy, British-American actress Lily Collins has captivated audiences worldwide. She is best known for her Golden Globe-nominated role in the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris and her early breakthrough in the film The Blind Side.



She also penned the bestselling memoir Unfiltered.



Little-known fact: The song “You'll Be in My Heart” by her father, Phil Collins, was written as a lullaby for her.

#4 Comedian and Actor Dane Cook, 54 An American comedian and actor renowned for his high-energy observational humor, Dane Cook pioneered using social media to cultivate a vast fan base. He made history by selling out Madison Square Garden and achieving double platinum sales with his album Retaliation. Cook also starred in films like Employee of the Month and Good Luck Chuck.



Little-known fact: Cook studied graphic design in college and personally designs his merchandise, including album covers.

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#5 Actress and Singer Vanessa L. Williams, 63 Renowned for her dynamic presence across music, film, and theater, American singer and actress Vanessa L. Williams made history as the first African American Miss America. She is celebrated for chart-topping songs like “Save the Best for Last” and acclaimed roles in Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives. Williams continues to impress audiences with her powerful voice and dramatic performances.



Little-known fact: Vanessa L. Williams's birth announcement read: “Here she is: Miss America.”

#6 Television Personality Mike Rowe, 64 An American television host and narrator, Mike Rowe became a household name for his distinctive approach to storytelling. He is celebrated for his role in highlighting the often-overlooked world of skilled trades and blue-collar professions. Rowe also champions vocational education through his mikeroweWORKS Foundation, advocating for the dignity of hard work.



Little-known fact: As an Eagle Scout, Mike Rowe's service project involved reading aloud to students at the Maryland School for the Blind, an experience he credits with sparking his interest in narration.

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#7 Actress and Singer Sutton Foster, 51 American actress and singer Sutton Foster is revered for her commanding Broadway presence and expressive vocal talent. Foster won Tony Awards for her lead roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes, showcasing her versatile performance range. She also found success on television, notably starring in the series Younger.



Little-known fact: At age 15, Sutton Foster was a contestant on the reality competition show Star Search.

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#8 Singer and Guitarist Jerry Cantrell, 60 Known for crafting the distinctive sound of Alice in Chains, American guitarist Jerry Cantrell helped define the grunge era. He composed many of the band’s iconic tracks and also released acclaimed solo albums. His solo work further explores his heavy yet melodic style.



Little-known fact: Before playing guitar seriously, Jerry Cantrell was the president of his high school choir, performing Gregorian chants.

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#9 Actor Adam Pally, 44 An American actor and comedian, Adam Pally first gained widespread attention for his role as Max Blum in the acclaimed series Happy Endings. He later brought his distinctive comedic style to The Mindy Project as Dr. Peter Prentice and appeared in the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise.



Little-known fact: Adam Pally created a parody of the viral “David After Dentist” video called “David After Divorce,” which amassed over 4.9 million views on YouTube.

#10 Actress Julia Goldani Telles, 31 A performer with a background in ballet, Brazilian-American actress Julia Goldani Telles has captivated audiences with her nuanced portrayals in television dramas. She is widely recognized for her breakout role in the series Bunheads.



Beyond that, Julia Goldani Telles also starred for five seasons in the acclaimed Showtime series The Affair, demonstrating her range and emotional depth as an actress.



Little-known fact: A severe ballet injury at age 15, which forced her to stop dancing for a year, led Julia Goldani Telles to explore acting.

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