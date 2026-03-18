Who Is Queen Latifah? Queen Latifah is an American rapper, actress, and singer renowned for her commanding presence and versatile talent across entertainment genres. Her empowering lyrics and strong characters have consistently resonated with audiences. She broke into the public eye with her debut album All Hail the Queen, which showcased her distinctive blend of hip-hop, soul, and reggae. The success of her single “Ladies First” quickly cemented her status as a pioneering female voice.

Full Name Queen Latifah Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Eboni Nichols Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Irvington High School, Borough of Manhattan Community College Father Lancelot Owens, Sr. Mother Rita Owens Siblings Lancelot Owens, Jr. Kids Rebel

Early Life and Education Growing up in Newark, New Jersey, Dana Elaine Owens was the daughter of a schoolteacher and a police officer, with an early family life that fostered both discipline and creativity. She discovered her stage name, Latifah, meaning “delicate” and “very kind” in Arabic, from a book at age eight. Her education included Catholic school in Newark, followed by Irvington High School, where her athletic skills shone as a power forward on the basketball team. She later attended Borough of Manhattan Community College, pursuing communications while also nurturing her musical talents.

Notable Relationships Currently, Queen Latifah is in a long-term relationship with choreographer Eboni Nichols, with whom she has reportedly been together since 2013. The couple has maintained a relatively private life, though they have made occasional public appearances. Latifah and Nichols share a son, Rebel, who was reportedly welcomed in 2019. Their family life remains largely out of the spotlight, reflecting the actress’s preference for privacy regarding her personal affairs.

Career Highlights Queen Latifah achieved her breakthrough in music with the release of her debut album All Hail the Queen in 1989. This landmark record, featuring the Grammy-winning single “U.N.I.T.Y.,” established her as a powerful voice in hip-hop, tackling social issues and female empowerment. Beyond music, Latifah launched into acting with notable roles in films like Set It Off and Chicago, earning an Academy Award nomination for the latter. She further expanded her empire by co-founding Flavor Unit Entertainment, a production company that has steered various film and television projects.