Who Is Dane Cook? Dane Jeffrey Cook is an American comedian and actor known for his energetic, observational stand-up style. He frequently explores human behavior and relationships with often dark and vulgar humor. He rose to mainstream attention in the early 2000s, pioneering the use of social media platforms like MySpace to build a massive fan base. His album Retaliation went double platinum, solidifying his unique appeal.

Full Name Dane Jeffrey Cook Gender Male Height 6 feet (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Kelsi Taylor Net Worth $35 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Arlington High School, studied graphic design in college Father George F. Cook Mother Donna Jean Cook Siblings Darryl Cook, five sisters

Early Life and Education Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Dane Cook grew up in a Catholic family of Irish descent, the second son of Donna Jean and George F. Cook. He discovered his comedic talent as a teenager. He attended Arlington High School in Arlington, Massachusetts, overcoming childhood shyness through acting and stand-up. Cook also studied graphic design in college as a backup plan for his entertainment aspirations.

Notable Relationships Currently married to fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor, Dane Cook tied the knot in September 2023 in O’ahu, Hawaii, after a multi-year relationship. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with close family and friends. Cook has no children, but has openly expressed a desire to have kids with Taylor in the future. He has previously been linked to other high-profile individuals.

Career Highlights Dane Cook’s comedy album Retaliation, released in 2005, achieved double platinum status and became the highest-charting comedy album in nearly three decades. His high-energy stand-up performances routinely drew massive crowds. He further cemented his status by selling out Madison Square Garden for two shows in one night, a feat only one other comedian had accomplished before him. Cook also pioneered using MySpace for fan engagement, building an immense online following.