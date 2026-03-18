Who Is Sutton Foster? Sutton Lenore Foster is an American actress, singer, and dancer known for her high-spirited charisma and brightly expressive voice. Her work often brings a commanding presence to both stage and screen. Her breakout performance arrived with the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002, earning her first Tony Award and solidifying her status as a Broadway star. Critics widely praised her ability to embody the character’s charm.

Full Name Sutton Lenore Foster Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Troy High School, Carnegie Mellon University Father Bob Foster Mother Helen Foster Siblings Hunter Foster Kids Emily Dale Griffin

Early Life and Education A focus on family marked Sutton Foster’s early years, born in Statesboro, Georgia, and later raised in Troy, Michigan, where her father worked for General Motors. She started dance lessons at age four and by ten, she landed the lead role in a community theater production of Annie. She attended Troy High School, completing her diploma via correspondence courses after joining the national tour of The Will Rogers Follies at age 17. Foster also spent one year studying theater at Carnegie Mellon University before fully pursuing her stage career.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster’s relationship blossomed after co-starring in The Music Man, making their romance public in early 2025. She was previously married to screenwriter Ted Griffin and actor Christian Borle. Foster shares an adopted daughter, Emily Dale Griffin, with her former husband Ted Griffin, with whom she co-parents.

Career Highlights Winning two Tony Awards established Sutton Foster as a leading lady in musical theater, securing accolades for Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002 and Anything Goes in 2011. She has amassed seven Tony Award nominations for her celebrated Broadway performances. Beyond the stage, Foster expanded her reach by starring in the critically acclaimed television series Younger for seven seasons, expanding her fanbase globally. She also released solo albums, including Wish and Take Me to the World.