Sutton Foster smiling and wearing earrings with hair in a high bun, highlighting her bio and career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Sutton Foster

Born

March 18, 1975

Died
Birthplace

Statesboro, Georgia, US

Age

51 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Sutton Foster?

Sutton Lenore Foster is an American actress, singer, and dancer known for her high-spirited charisma and brightly expressive voice. Her work often brings a commanding presence to both stage and screen.

Her breakout performance arrived with the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002, earning her first Tony Award and solidifying her status as a Broadway star. Critics widely praised her ability to embody the character’s charm.

Full NameSutton Lenore Foster
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
Relationship StatusEngaged
Net Worth$4 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationTroy High School, Carnegie Mellon University
FatherBob Foster
MotherHelen Foster
SiblingsHunter Foster
KidsEmily Dale Griffin

Early Life and Education

A focus on family marked Sutton Foster’s early years, born in Statesboro, Georgia, and later raised in Troy, Michigan, where her father worked for General Motors. She started dance lessons at age four and by ten, she landed the lead role in a community theater production of Annie.

She attended Troy High School, completing her diploma via correspondence courses after joining the national tour of The Will Rogers Follies at age 17. Foster also spent one year studying theater at Carnegie Mellon University before fully pursuing her stage career.

Notable Relationships

Currently engaged to Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster’s relationship blossomed after co-starring in The Music Man, making their romance public in early 2025. She was previously married to screenwriter Ted Griffin and actor Christian Borle.

Foster shares an adopted daughter, Emily Dale Griffin, with her former husband Ted Griffin, with whom she co-parents.

Career Highlights

Winning two Tony Awards established Sutton Foster as a leading lady in musical theater, securing accolades for Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002 and Anything Goes in 2011. She has amassed seven Tony Award nominations for her celebrated Broadway performances.

Beyond the stage, Foster expanded her reach by starring in the critically acclaimed television series Younger for seven seasons, expanding her fanbase globally. She also released solo albums, including Wish and Take Me to the World.

Signature Quote

“I worked my entire life to be at this moment. I can allow this to be good.”

See Also


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