Who Is Adam Levine? Adam Levine is an American singer known for his distinctive falsetto vocals and charismatic stage presence. He leads the pop rock band Maroon 5, crafting hits that blend R&B and funk influences. The band gained widespread recognition with their 2002 debut album, Songs About Jane, which slowly climbed charts due to singles like “This Love.” His vibrant energy became a hallmark of live performances.

Full Name Adam Levine Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (181 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $120 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education Brentwood School Father Fredric Levine Mother Patsy Noah Siblings Michael Levine, Julia Milne Levine, Sam Levine, Liza Levine Kids Dusty Rose Levine, Gio Grace Levine

Early Life and Education Adam Levine was born in Los Angeles, California, to Fredric Levine, a retail chain founder, and Patsy Noah, an admissions counselor. His family fostered a musical environment during his childhood. He attended Brentwood School, where he formed his first band, Kara’s Flowers, with classmates. This early experience ignited his passion for songwriting and performance.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Adam Levine’s life, leading to his marriage with Namibian model Behati Prinsloo. He was previously linked to Anne Vyalitsyna and inspired the album Songs About Jane with Jane Herman. Levine shares three children with Prinsloo: daughters Dusty Rose Levine and Gio Grace Levine, and a son. The couple exchanged vows in July 2014.

Career Highlights Maroon 5’s debut album, Songs About Jane, launched Adam Levine into global stardom, selling over 10 million copies. The band has since released multiple platinum albums and garnered numerous chart-topping singles. Levine expanded his career as a coach on NBC’s The Voice, mentoring aspiring artists across many seasons. He also launched 222 Records and 222 Productions, creating television shows. He has collected three Grammy Awards and was named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2013, cementing Levine as a fixture in modern pop culture.