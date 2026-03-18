Lily Collins smiling at an event, wearing hoop earrings and a jeweled hair accessory, with natural makeup.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lily Collins

Born

March 18, 1989

Died
Birthplace

Guildford, Surrey, England

Age

37 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Lily Collins?

Lily Jane Collins is a British-American actress known for her refined elegance and versatile performances. Her distinct ability to embody complex characters has captivated global audiences.

She first gained widespread recognition starring in the commercially successful film The Blind Side, which grossed over $250 million. Collins’ impactful debut performance highlighted her significant on-screen presence.

Full NameLily Jane Collins
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Charlie McDowell
Net Worth$25 million
NationalityBritish American
EthnicityWhite
EducationHarvard-Westlake School, University of Southern California
FatherPhil Collins
MotherJill Tavelman
SiblingsSimon Collins, Joely Collins, Nicholas Collins, Mathew Collins
KidsTove Jane McDowell

Early Life and Education

Lily Collins was born in Guildford, England, to musician Phil Collins and American Jill Tavelman. She moved to Los Angeles with her mother at age seven, following her parents’ divorce.

She graduated from Harvard-Westlake School and later attended the University of Southern California, where she studied broadcast journalism. Collins developed an early interest in writing, contributing to teen magazines.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Lily Collins is married to American film director Charlie McDowell; the couple tied the knot in September 2021. McDowell is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen.

Collins and McDowell welcomed their first child, a daughter named Tove, via surrogate in January 2025.

Career Highlights

Lily Collins’ starring role as Emily Cooper in the Netflix series Emily in Paris has garnered her widespread global acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. She has anchored the show for multiple successful seasons.

Beyond acting, Collins launched her career as an author with her 2017 international bestseller Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me. The memoir explores personal experiences and empowers young women.

Signature Quote

“I’ve realized the quirky things that make you different are what make you beautiful.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.