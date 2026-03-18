Who Is Lily Collins? Lily Jane Collins is a British-American actress known for her refined elegance and versatile performances. Her distinct ability to embody complex characters has captivated global audiences. She first gained widespread recognition starring in the commercially successful film The Blind Side, which grossed over $250 million. Collins’ impactful debut performance highlighted her significant on-screen presence.

Full Name Lily Jane Collins Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married to Charlie McDowell Net Worth $25 million Nationality British American Ethnicity White Education Harvard-Westlake School, University of Southern California Father Phil Collins Mother Jill Tavelman Siblings Simon Collins, Joely Collins, Nicholas Collins, Mathew Collins Kids Tove Jane McDowell

Early Life and Education Lily Collins was born in Guildford, England, to musician Phil Collins and American Jill Tavelman. She moved to Los Angeles with her mother at age seven, following her parents’ divorce. She graduated from Harvard-Westlake School and later attended the University of Southern California, where she studied broadcast journalism. Collins developed an early interest in writing, contributing to teen magazines.

Notable Relationships Currently, Lily Collins is married to American film director Charlie McDowell; the couple tied the knot in September 2021. McDowell is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen. Collins and McDowell welcomed their first child, a daughter named Tove, via surrogate in January 2025.

Career Highlights Lily Collins’ starring role as Emily Cooper in the Netflix series Emily in Paris has garnered her widespread global acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. She has anchored the show for multiple successful seasons. Beyond acting, Collins launched her career as an author with her 2017 international bestseller Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me. The memoir explores personal experiences and empowers young women.