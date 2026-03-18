Who Is Adam Pally? Adam Saul Pally is an American actor and comedian, recognized for his distinct improvisational style. He often brings a grounded, relatable energy to his roles across television and film. He first garnered significant public attention as Max Blum on the ABC comedy series Happy Endings. His portrayal of the character earned critical praise and helped establish him as a comedic talent.

Full Name Adam Saul Pally Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education The New School University Father Dr. Steven Pally Mother Caryn Pally Siblings Erica, Risa Kids Cole, Georgia Grace, Drake

Early Life and Education Growing up between New York City, the Chicago area, and New Jersey, Adam Pally was influenced by his parents, Dr. Steven and Caryn Pally, who managed a medical practice. He was raised in a Jewish household alongside his two sisters, Erica and Risa. His comedic talents were honed at The New School University in New York City, where he graduated in 2004. There, he actively performed improv and sketch comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

Notable Relationships A string of stable, long-term relationships has not been Adam Pally’s public narrative, as he married his high school sweetheart, Daniella Anne Liben, on July 3, 2008. The couple has maintained a private life. Pally and Liben share three children: a son Cole (born 2012), a daughter Georgia Grace (born 2013), and another son, Drake (born 2017). The family resides in New York.

Career Highlights Adam Pally’s breakthrough came with his role as Max Blum in the ABC ensemble comedy series Happy Endings, which aired from 2011 to 2013. His performance earned him a 2013 Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Following Happy Endings, he joined the cast of The Mindy Project as a series regular, playing Dr. Peter Prentice during its second and third seasons. Pally also expanded into producing, notably as an executive producer for The President Show. Beyond his acting, Pally contributes regularly to the humor website Funny or Die, known for his series Riding Shotgun with Adam Pally. He also co-created a wellness podcast in 2025 and debuted a stand-up special on HBO.