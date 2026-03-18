Who Is Julia Goldani Telles? Julia Goldani Telles is an American actress known for her precise physicality and emotionally layered performances. Her work often brings a compelling depth to complex characters. She first gained notice playing Sasha Torres in the ABC Family series Bunheads, which highlighted her ballet background and keen dramatic timing. Telles then achieved broader recognition portraying Whitney Solloway in the Showtime drama The Affair for five seasons.

Full Name Julia Goldani Telles Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican and Italian Education Columbia University, School of American Ballet, Ballet Academy East, Professional Children’s School Father Edward Eric Telles Mother Ana Maria Goldani Siblings None Kids None

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Julia Goldani Telles moved to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at nearly two years old with her Brazilian mother and Mexican father. She discovered ballet at age five in Brazil, continuing her rigorous training upon returning to Los Angeles. At 13, she relocated to New York City to attend the Professional Children’s School, training at both the School of American Ballet and Ballet Academy East. An injury later redirected her path to acting, and she pursued studies at Columbia University.

Notable Relationships Julia Goldani Telles maintains a private personal life, with no widely reported high-profile romantic relationships. She is currently unmarried. Public records consistently indicate she has no children, and she has not publicly confirmed any ongoing partnerships.

Career Highlights Julia Goldani Telles cemented her acting career with prominent roles in acclaimed television dramas. She first rose to recognition as Sasha Torres in the ABC Family series Bunheads, showcasing her exceptional ballet skills. She then delivered a compelling five-season performance as Whitney Solloway in the Showtime drama The Affair, which garnered widespread critical attention for its complex narrative. More recently, Telles headlined the third season of the Starz anthology series The Girlfriend Experience. These roles have established her as a versatile performer, navigating both comedic and dramatic storytelling with skill.