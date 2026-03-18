Who Is Vanessa L. Williams? Vanessa Lynn Williams is an American singer, actress, and model known for her remarkable resilience and multifaceted talent across entertainment. Her expressive voice and compelling performances have earned wide acclaim. She first captivated the nation’s attention in 1983, becoming the first African American woman crowned Miss America. This groundbreaking achievement launched her into the public eye, setting the stage for a lasting career.

Full Name Vanessa Lynn Williams Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Syracuse University Father Milton Augustine Williams Jr. Mother Helen L. Tinch Williams Siblings Chris Williams Kids Melanie Hervey, Jillian Hervey, Devin Hervey, Sasha Gabriella Fox

Early Life and Education A childhood filled with music defined Vanessa Lynn Williams’s early years in Millwood, New York, where both her parents were dedicated music teachers. She learned classical and jazz dance, along with the French horn, piano, and violin. Williams attended Syracuse University, majoring in musical theater before her Miss America reign. She later completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree there, earning credits through her extensive professional work.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Vanessa L. Williams’s personal life. She married Ramon Hervey II in 1987, and their marriage ended in 1997. She later married NBA player Rick Fox in 1999, divorcing in 2004. Williams shares three children, Melanie, Jillian, and Devin, with Hervey, and a daughter, Sasha Gabriella, with Fox. She married Jim Skrip in 2015, but they divorced in 2021.

Career Highlights Vanessa L. Williams achieved an immediate career breakthrough by being crowned the first African American Miss America in 1983. This historic win launched her into the national spotlight, despite the controversy that soon followed. Her musical talent soared with the platinum-selling album The Comfort Zone and the iconic number-one hit single “Save the Best for Last.” Williams also built a formidable acting career, earning Emmy nominations for her role as Wilhelmina Slater on the ABC series Ugly Betty. To date, Williams has collected multiple Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominations, alongside numerous NAACP Image Awards, cementing her as a fixture in modern entertainment.