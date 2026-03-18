Vanessa L. Williams: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Vanessa L. Williams
March 18, 1963
Tarrytown, New York, US
63 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Vanessa L. Williams?
Vanessa Lynn Williams is an American singer, actress, and model known for her remarkable resilience and multifaceted talent across entertainment. Her expressive voice and compelling performances have earned wide acclaim.
She first captivated the nation’s attention in 1983, becoming the first African American woman crowned Miss America. This groundbreaking achievement launched her into the public eye, setting the stage for a lasting career.
|Full Name
|Vanessa Lynn Williams
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$20 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Syracuse University
|Father
|Milton Augustine Williams Jr.
|Mother
|Helen L. Tinch Williams
|Siblings
|Chris Williams
|Kids
|Melanie Hervey, Jillian Hervey, Devin Hervey, Sasha Gabriella Fox
Early Life and Education
A childhood filled with music defined Vanessa Lynn Williams’s early years in Millwood, New York, where both her parents were dedicated music teachers. She learned classical and jazz dance, along with the French horn, piano, and violin.
Williams attended Syracuse University, majoring in musical theater before her Miss America reign. She later completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree there, earning credits through her extensive professional work.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Vanessa L. Williams’s personal life. She married Ramon Hervey II in 1987, and their marriage ended in 1997. She later married NBA player Rick Fox in 1999, divorcing in 2004.
Williams shares three children, Melanie, Jillian, and Devin, with Hervey, and a daughter, Sasha Gabriella, with Fox. She married Jim Skrip in 2015, but they divorced in 2021.
Career Highlights
Vanessa L. Williams achieved an immediate career breakthrough by being crowned the first African American Miss America in 1983. This historic win launched her into the national spotlight, despite the controversy that soon followed.
Her musical talent soared with the platinum-selling album The Comfort Zone and the iconic number-one hit single “Save the Best for Last.” Williams also built a formidable acting career, earning Emmy nominations for her role as Wilhelmina Slater on the ABC series Ugly Betty.
To date, Williams has collected multiple Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominations, alongside numerous NAACP Image Awards, cementing her as a fixture in modern entertainment.
Signature Quote
“Success is the sweetest revenge.”
See Also
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