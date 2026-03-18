Who Is Jerry Cantrell? Jerry Fulton Cantrell Jr. is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter recognized for his distinctive sound. He is known for crafting heavy metal riffs with blues influences, creating a unique musical style. Cantrell rose to prominence as the main songwriter and lead guitarist for Alice in Chains, a band that achieved international fame during the early 1990s grunge movement. Their unique vocal harmonies became a trademark, solidifying their place in rock history.

Full Name Jerry Fulton Cantrell Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Education Spanaway Lake High School Father Jerry Fulton Cantrell Mother Gloria Jean Krumpos

Early Life and Education Growing up in Spanaway, Washington, Jerry Cantrell was the oldest of three children, born to Gloria Jean Krumpos and Army veteran Jerry Fulton Cantrell. His mother played the organ, and he was raised on country music, later gravitating toward hard rock. He attended Spanaway Lake High School, where he became president of the award-winning choir and developed an interest in Gregorian chants. Cantrell later credited his choir and drama teachers as early musical motivators for his career.

Notable Relationships Jerry Cantrell has largely kept his personal relationships private, with no widely publicized long-term partners or marriages. Public records do not detail a consistent romantic history for the musician. He has no publicly known children. Cantrell maintains a private life, focusing on his music career rather than sharing details of his romantic endeavors with the media.

Career Highlights As the main songwriter and lead guitarist for Alice in Chains, Jerry Cantrell propelled the band to international success with albums like Dirt and the self-titled Alice in Chains. His powerful riffs and unique harmonies defined the grunge sound, generating millions in sales. Beyond the band, Cantrell embarked on a successful solo career, releasing albums such as Boggy Depot and Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2. His 2021 solo album Brighten further demonstrated his continued artistic vision and critical acclaim. Cantrell was named “Riff Lord” by Metal Hammer magazine and ranked among Guitar World Magazine’s “100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All Time.” These accolades acknowledge his significant influence on rock music.