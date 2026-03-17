Happy birthday to Rob Lowe , John Boyega , and Hozier ! March 17 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Rob Lowe, 62 A charismatic presence on screen for decades, American actor, filmmaker, and podcast host Rob Lowe first became a teen idol as a member of the iconic "Brat Pack" in the 1980s. He later garnered critical acclaim for his role in the drama The West Wing and expanded into authorship with bestselling memoirs. Lowe continues to engage fans through his diverse projects.



Little-known fact: As an infant, Robert Hepler Lowe lost complete hearing in his right ear due to undiagnosed mumps.

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#2 Actor John Boyega, 34 Renowned for his powerful screen presence, British actor and producer John Boyega rose to international fame playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. He has also garnered critical acclaim for his work in the Small Axe anthology series and his production ventures. Boyega is a vocal advocate for diversity in film.



Little-known fact: John Boyega's first acting role was playing a leopard in a primary school play at nine years old.

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#3 Musician Hozier, 36 An Irish singer-songwriter celebrated for his resonant voice and deeply poetic lyrics, Hozier has carved a unique niche in modern music. Andrew John Hozier-Byrne became a global sensation with his powerful 2013 debut single, “Take Me to Church,” which earned a Grammy nomination. He continues to release critically acclaimed albums, blending folk, soul, and blues influences.



Little-known fact: Before his music career took off, Hozier once worked a summer job scrubbing toilets at a golf course.

#4 Musician and Artist Grimes, 38 Canadian musician Grimes, known for her experimental electronic and art pop sound, gained prominence with her critically acclaimed 2012 album Visions. She is also recognized for her distinctive visual art and innovative music video direction.



Little-known fact: Grimes initially studied neuroscience and Russian language at McGill University before dedicating herself fully to music.

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#5 Adult Film Actress Stormy Daniels, 47 American adult film actress and director Stormy Daniels is renowned for her extensive work in the adult entertainment industry, earning numerous awards and Hall of Fame inductions. She gained international prominence through her highly publicized legal dispute with Donald Trump.



Little-known fact: After graduating from high school, Stormy Daniels considered pursuing a career as a journalist.

#6 Singer-Songwriter Nicky Jam, 45 Propelled by a distinctive blend of romantic lyrics and urban beats, American and Colombian singer-songwriter Nicky Jam revitalized his career to become a reggaeton icon. He is widely recognized for chart-topping singles and his impactful return to music after personal struggles.



Little-known fact: Originally, he went by the stage name Nick MC, but changed it to Nicky Jam when he was called that by a homeless man.

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#7 Actor Harry Melling, 37 British actor Harry Melling first gained global attention as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films. He has since transitioned to critically acclaimed roles in projects such as The Queen's Gambit and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Melling continues to demonstrate significant acting range on screen and stage.



Little-known fact: Harry Melling had lost so much weight by the later Harry Potter films that he needed to wear a fat suit to reprise his role as Dudley Dursley.

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#8 Model and Author Pattie Boyd, 82 An English model and photographer, Pattie Boyd captured the essence of the 1960s, later inspiring iconic rock anthems. She became a muse to George Harrison and Eric Clapton, influencing their timeless songs "Something" and "Layla." Beyond her modeling career, Boyd is also an author, penning her acclaimed autobiography, *Wonderful Tonight*.



Little-known fact: Before her modeling career, Pattie Boyd worked as a shampoo girl at Elizabeth Arden's Bond Street salon.

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