Who Is Harry Melling? Harry Edward Melling is a British actor known for his transformative performances on screen and stage. His early work often turned supporting characters into memorable figures. He first gained international attention for playing Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter film series. Melling’s subsequent work in projects like The Queen’s Gambit showcased his versatility and range.

Full Name Harry Edward Melling Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Isabelle Larocque Net Worth $2 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Father Brian Melling Mother Joanna Troughton Siblings Jack Melling

Early Life and Education Born on March 17, 1989, in London, England, Harry Melling comes from a family with a strong acting heritage. His maternal grandfather was the renowned actor Patrick Troughton. He developed an early passion for acting, performing shows for his family from age four. Melling later honed his craft at the esteemed London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Notable Relationships Harry Melling’s personal life remains largely private, though he is married to Isabelle Larocque. Their relationship became public with a low-key ceremony in 2019. Melling often describes his wife as his “rock,” emphasizing her role in providing emotional grounding away from the public eye. They prioritize mutual respect and shared values.

Career Highlights Harry Melling first achieved global recognition for his role as Dudley Dursley in five of the Harry Potter films. This early work laid the foundation for his diverse career. He later earned critical acclaim for his performance as Harry Beltik in the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, which became a widely watched show. Melling also impressed critics in the Coen brothers’ film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. His versatile filmography includes roles in The Pale Blue Eye and the romantic dark comedy Pillion, cementing Melling as a respected actor in modern cinema.