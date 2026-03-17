Who Is Hozier? Andrew John Hozier-Byrne is an Irish singer-songwriter recognized for his soulful voice and profound, often dark, lyrical themes. His compositions frequently blend folk, soul, and blues, creating a distinct and emotionally resonant sound. He first gained widespread public attention with his 2013 debut single, “Take Me to Church,” which became a global phenomenon. The song’s potent lyrics and striking music video quickly went viral, propelling him to international stardom.

Full Name Andrew John Hozier-Byrne Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Education Trinity College Dublin Father John Byrne Mother Raine Hozier-Byrne Siblings Jon Hozier-Byrne

Early Life and Education Hozier grew up in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, in a Quaker household alongside his brother Jon. His father, John Byrne, was a blues musician, and his mother, Raine Hozier-Byrne, is an artist, both influencing his creative path early on. He began writing songs at fifteen and taught himself guitar, later briefly studying music education at Trinity College Dublin before leaving to pursue his recording career. He also attended St. Gerard’s School and Delgany National School.

Notable Relationships Hozier has consistently kept his personal relationships out of the public eye, preferring to maintain a high degree of privacy regarding his love life. Despite his widespread fame, confirmed details about his partners remain scarce. He is currently presumed to be single, with no public confirmation of a current relationship or children, aligning with his preference for a private personal sphere.

Career Highlights Hozier’s impactful debut album, *Hozier*, featured the multi-platinum “Take Me to Church,” which earned a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year. The record achieved global success, peaking at number two on the Billboard 200 and reaching number one in Ireland. His second studio effort, *Wasteland, Baby!*, debuted atop both the Irish Albums Chart and the US Billboard 200. More recently, the 2023 album *Unreal Unearth* and its accompanying 2024 EP *Unheard* delivered the chart-topping single “Too Sweet,” Hozier’s first US number one hit. Over his career, he has garnered multiple accolades, including the Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically for “Take Me to Church,” along with Billboard Music Awards for Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Song. He was also named VH1 Artist of the Year.