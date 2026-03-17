Who Is Nicky Jam? Nicky Jam is an American and Colombian singer known for his soulful vocals and pioneering reggaeton sound. He consistently blends romantic lyrics with vibrant urban rhythms. His breakthrough arrived with the 2015 global hit “El Perdón,” a collaboration with Enrique Iglesias. The track quickly dominated Latin charts, cementing his return to international acclaim.

Full Name Nick Rivera Caminero Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $25 million Nationality American, Colombian Ethnicity Dominican, Puerto Rican Education High School Father José Rivera Mother Ysabel Caminero Madera Siblings Stephanie Rivera, Vinny Kids Yarimar Rivera, Alyssa Rivera, Joe Martin, Luciana

Early Life and Education Nick Rivera Caminero was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to a Dominican mother and a Puerto Rican father. His family relocated to San Juan, Puerto Rico, at age ten. There, he embraced reggaeton as a way to learn Spanish and navigate his new surroundings, developing an early passion for music. He completed his high school education.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Nicky Jam’s life, including a marriage to Angélica Cruz from 2017 to 2018. He was also engaged to model Cydney Moreau in 2020. Jam is a father to four children: Yarimar Rivera, Alyssa Rivera, Joe Martin, and Luciana. He shares Joe Martin with Janexsy Figueroa and Luciana with Carolina Nieto.

Career Highlights Nicky Jam’s albums, including Fénix and Íntimo, have driven reggaeton to global audiences. His 2015 single “El Perdón” with Enrique Iglesias became a number one Latin hit. He expanded into acting, appearing in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Bad Boys for Life. Jam also starred in and executive produced his Netflix biographical series, Nicky Jam: El Ganador. To date, Jam has collected numerous accolades, including a Latin Grammy Award, solidifying his status as a foundational artist in urban Latin music.