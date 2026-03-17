Who Is Stormy Daniels? Stormy Daniels is an American adult film actress, director, and writer known for her resilient persona and extensive career. She has captivated audiences with her outspoken nature and versatility within the adult entertainment industry for over two decades. She gained widespread public attention in 2018 due to her alleged affair with Donald Trump and the subsequent legal disputes. This high-profile controversy transformed Daniels into a prominent national figure, bringing her into mainstream political discourse.

Full Name Stormy Daniels Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Barrett Blade Nationality American Ethnicity Cherokee Indian and Irish American Education Scotlandville Magnet High School Father Bill Gregory Mother Sheila Gregory

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Stormy Daniels experienced a childhood marked by her parents’ divorce when she was young. Her mother, Sheila Gregory, largely oversaw her upbringing. Daniels attended Scotlandville Magnet High School, graduating in 1997, where she reportedly considered a career in journalism. At seventeen, she began stripping for money, an early step foreshadowing her future in adult entertainment.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Stormy Daniels’s personal life, including marriages to Pat Myne, Mike Moz, and Brendon Miller. She married fellow adult film star Barrett Blade in 2022. Daniels shares a daughter with Brendon Miller. Her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump became a significant public scandal in 2018, leading to extensive legal battles.

Career Highlights Stormy Daniels has forged an extensive and award-winning career in adult film, notably as an actress and director. Her work has earned her numerous industry accolades, including induction into the AVN, NightMoves, and XRCO Halls of Fame. Beyond adult entertainment, Daniels expanded into mainstream media with appearances in films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up. She leveraged her platform for public speaking and advocacy for sex workers’ rights, publishing her bestselling memoir, Full Disclosure. Her visibility soared with the high-profile legal dispute involving Donald Trump, cementing her as a fixture in modern political and cultural conversations.