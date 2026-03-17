Who Is Pattie Boyd? Pattie Boyd is an English model and photographer, renowned for her elegant style and captivating presence. Her artistic spirit often shaped her path, from fashion runways to candid photography of rock legends. She first garnered widespread attention after appearing as a schoolgirl in The Beatles’ 1964 film A Hard Day’s Night, leading to her marriage to George Harrison. This iconic union placed her at the heart of 1960s London’s cultural explosion.

Full Name Patricia Anne Boyd Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Rod Weston Nationality British Education Hazeldean School, St Agnes and St Michael Convent Boarding School, St Martha’s Convent Father Colin Ian Langdon Boyd Mother Diana Frances Drysdale Siblings Colin Boyd, Jenny Boyd, Paula Boyd, David J.B. Gaymer-Jones, Robert Gaymer-Jones

Early Life and Education Pattie Boyd grew up in Taunton, Somerset, with early years marked by family moves between England and Kenya due to her father’s Royal Air Force career. Her parents’ divorce and mother’s remarriage expanded her family, including new half-siblings. She attended Hazeldean School and later St Martha’s Convent, earning three GCE O level passes. Moving to London at seventeen, a fortuitous client connection at Elizabeth Arden launched her successful modeling career.

Notable Relationships Patricia Anne Boyd’s romantic life featured marriages to rock icons George Harrison and Eric Clapton. She married Harrison in 1966, divorcing in 1977, then married Clapton in 1979, which ended in 1989. Boyd had no children from either marriage, despite trying in vitro fertilization with Clapton. She later married property developer Rod Weston in 2015, with whom she shares a more private life.

Career Highlights Patricia Anne Boyd’s career breakthrough arrived with her appearance in The Beatles’ 1964 film A Hard Day’s Night. She became a pivotal muse, inspiring George Harrison’s “Something” and Eric Clapton’s “Layla” and “Wonderful Tonight”. Beyond modeling, Boyd developed a notable photography career, exhibiting intimate images of the 1960s rock scene. She authored the acclaimed autobiography *Wonderful Tonight* (US title), a New York Times Best Seller in 2007.