Who Is Grimes? Claire Elise Boucher, known as Grimes, is a Canadian musician whose unique blend of electronic, art pop, and experimental sounds creates otherworldly sonic landscapes. Her work frequently explores themes of science fiction and fantasy, solidifying her distinctive artistic identity. She gained widespread attention with her critically acclaimed 2012 album, Visions, which earned her a Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year. Its singles like “Oblivion” showcased her ethereal vocals and intricate production, establishing her as an influential voice.

Full Name Claire Elise Boucher Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $3 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Multi-ethnic Education McGill University Father Maurice Boucher Mother Sandy Garossino Siblings Mac Boucher, Jay Worthy Kids X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, Tau Techno Mechanicus

Early Life and Education Born Claire Elise Boucher in Vancouver, British Columbia, Grimes was raised Roman Catholic by her parents, Sandy Garossino and Maurice Boucher, a background that she notes significantly influenced her artistic sensibilities. She has a younger brother, Mac, and a stepbrother, Jay Worthy. She later relocated to Montreal to attend McGill University, pursuing a joint Bachelor of Arts and Science program, which included studying neuroscience and Russian. However, she ultimately left to focus on her burgeoning music career, beginning to record her experimental music independently.

Notable Relationships Media attention frequently focused on Claire Elise Boucher’s relationship with technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, with whom she shares three children. Their romance, beginning in 2018, was often described as fluid. Boucher and Musk are parents to sons X Æ A-Xii and Tau Techno Mechanicus, and a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. They now navigate co-parenting following their separation in recent years.

Career Highlights Grimes’s career trajectory soared with her 2012 album Visions, which earned critical acclaim and a Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year. This breakthrough solidified her distinctive sound, blending electronic, pop, and experimental elements. She further showcased her artistic range with Art Angels in 2015, an album praised for its inventive production and visual artistry, topping alternative charts. Beyond music, Boucher has also directed her own music videos and served as a judge on the game show Alter Ego.