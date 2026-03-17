Who Is Stephen Kramer Glickman? Stephen Kramer Glickman is a Canadian American actor and comedian known for his energetic performances. He brings unique comedic timing to his various roles across television and film. His breakout arrived as Gustavo Rocque on Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, a boisterous record producer who quickly became a fan favorite. This iconic role propelled him into widespread public recognition.

Full Name Stephen Kramer Glickman Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality Canadian American Ethnicity Jewish American Education American Academy of Dramatic Arts, American Musical and Dramatic Academy

Early Life and Education Born in London, Ontario, Canada, Stephen Kramer Glickman was raised in Carlsbad, California, within a Jewish family of Russian descent, where he began performing in local theater productions. His upbringing fostered an early interest in entertainment. He pursued formal training at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and later graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. These institutions honed his skills for a diverse career on stage and screen.

Notable Relationships Currently, Stephen Kramer Glickman is believed to be single, focusing on his vibrant career in entertainment. He was previously in a publicly known relationship with actress Rachel Ann Mullins. Public records do not indicate Glickman has children. His personal life remains largely private, with recent interviews highlighting his focus on artistic endeavors.

Career Highlights Stephen Kramer Glickman first achieved widespread recognition portraying Gustavo Rocque on Nickelodeon’s hit series Big Time Rush, a role that defined his comedic presence from 2009 to 2013. He solidified his voice acting career by lending his distinctive voice to Pigeon Toady in the animated film Storks. His musical endeavors also garnered significant attention, with his 2021 debut album, The Moving Company, accumulating over 600,000,000 plays on TikTok through his unique rendition of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy.” He also originated Shrek in Broadway workshops.