Happy birthday to Eva Longoria , will.i.am , and David Cronenberg ! March 15 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Eva Longoria, 51 An American actress, producer, and director, Eva Longoria Bastón rose to global prominence with her role as Gabrielle Solis on the long-running series Desperate Housewives. She also notably directed the Oscar-nominated film Flamin' Hot. Her work extends beyond entertainment, encompassing significant philanthropic efforts and business ventures.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Eva Longoria Bastón worked as a headhunter for four years in Los Angeles while auditioning for roles.

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#2 Rapper and Actor Will.i.am, 51 A visionary American rapper and producer, will.i.am redefined pop music with his genre-bending sound. He is celebrated for his role as the frontman of The Black Eyed Peas and his influential solo career. Beyond music, he champions technology and education.



Little-known fact: will.i.am was the first artist to have a song, “Reach for the Stars,” premiered on Mars via NASA’s Curiosity rover.

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#3 Director and Screenwriter David Cronenberg, 83 Canadian film director David Cronenberg shaped the “body horror” genre with his provocative explorations of the human condition and technology. His visionary films, including The Fly and Videodrome, earned critical acclaim for their unique blend of science fiction and psychological depth, captivating audiences globally.



Little-known fact: He initially enrolled in university to study science before switching to English Literature, a field that heavily influenced his filmmaking.

#4 Actor Judd Hirsch, 91 Grounded performances define American actor Judd Hirsch, a familiar face across television, film, and Broadway stages. He garnered two Emmy Awards for his iconic portrayal of Alex Rieger on the sitcom Taxi. Hirsch also secured two Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Play, demonstrating his significant impact in theater.



Little-known fact: Judd Hirsch initially almost turned down his iconic role on Taxi because he preferred to concentrate on his stage career at the time.

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#5 Singer and Musician Mike Love, 85 An American singer and songwriter, Michael Edward Love co-founded The Beach Boys, lending his distinctive vocals and lyrical style to a generation-defining sound. His career is marked by numerous hits, including "Good Vibrations" and "California Girls," and his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Love has also dedicated himself to promoting Transcendental Meditation.



Little-known fact: Before co-founding The Beach Boys, Mike Love briefly worked at a gas station and for his father's sheet metal company.

#6 Musician and Director Joe Hahn, 49 Renowned for his innovative audio-visual artistry, American musician Joe Hahn is best known as the DJ and creative director for the acclaimed rock band Linkin Park. His distinctive scratching and sampling became a signature element of their sound. Hahn also directed many of the band's iconic music videos, solidifying his role in their global success.



Little-known fact: Before joining Linkin Park, Joe Hahn provided special effects work for television shows like The X-Files and the miniseries Frank Herbert's Dune.

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#7 Singer and Television Personality Bret Michaels, 63 With a raw, energetic stage presence, American rock musician Bret Michaels rose to international fame as the lead singer of Poison. He is celebrated for the band’s multi-platinum albums and chart-topping singles. Beyond music, Michaels gained widespread recognition starring in reality television and winning The Celebrity Apprentice.



Little-known fact: Before Poison found fame, Bret Michaels' first band was known as Paris.

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#8 Singer Dee Snider, 71 An American singer-songwriter and media personality, Dee Snider rose to fame as the dynamic frontman of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister. He is best known for their anthemic hits like "We're Not Gonna Take It" and for his outspoken advocacy against music censorship. Snider has also pursued diverse ventures, including film and radio hosting.



Little-known fact: Few fans realize that Dee Snider wrote "The Magic of Christmas Day," a song recorded by Celine Dion, originally as a Christmas gift for his wife.

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#9 Rapper and Actor Lil Dicky, 38 A comedic American rapper and actor, Lil Dicky uses sharp wit and self-deprecation to create relatable content across music and television. He broke through with his viral "Ex-Boyfriend" music video and later co-created the acclaimed series Dave.



Little-known fact: Before his rap career, David Andrew Burd worked in account management at an advertising agency and famously rapped his monthly performance reports.

#10 Actress Alia Bhatt, 33 Born in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt is a British-Indian actress celebrated for her versatile performances across Hindi cinema. She captivated audiences early in her career with roles in critically acclaimed films like Highway and Udta Punjab. Beyond acting, Bhatt has successfully ventured into film production and sustainable fashion.



Little-known fact: She maintained a journal filled with letters and sketches until she was nineteen years old.

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