Who Is Dee Snider? Daniel “Dee” Snider is an American singer, songwriter, and media personality, recognized for his distinctive voice and flamboyant stage presence. His enduring appeal spans across music, film, and television, establishing him as a prominent figure in rock culture. Snider broke into the public eye as the formidable frontman of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister. Their anthem “We’re Not Gonna Take It” became a defining hit of the 1980s. This powerful track cemented his place in rock history.

Full Name Daniel “Dee” Snider Gender Male Relationship Status Married to Suzette Snider Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish and Swiss-German Education Baldwin Senior High School Father Bob Snider Mother Marguerite Snider Siblings Mark Snider Kids Jesse Blaze Snider, Shane Royal Snider, Cody Blue Snider, Cheyenne Jean Snider

Early Life and Education His early life unfolded in Massapequa, Long Island, New York, where Daniel Snider was born to Bob and Marguerite Snider. His father was Jewish and his mother was of Swiss-German Catholic descent, though the children were raised Episcopalian. This diverse background influenced his childhood. He attended Baldwin Senior High School, graduating in 1973, where he honed his vocal talents in school choruses and was selected for the All-State Chorus. These early musical experiences foreshadowed his impactful career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Dee Snider’s marriage to costume designer Suzette Snider, whom he wed in 1981 after meeting in 1976. Their relationship has weathered the highs and lows of a rock star’s career, including a period of counseling in 1984. The Sniders share four children: Jesse Blaze Snider, Shane Royal Snider, Cody Blue Snider, and Cheyenne Jean Snider. The family often appeared together on reality television, showcasing their close bond.

Career Highlights Dee Snider carved his legend in the heavy metal genre as the iconic frontman of Twisted Sister, leading the band to multi-platinum sales. Their album Stay Hungry produced chart-topping singles like “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock.” This era solidified Snider’s reputation for high-energy performances. Beyond music, Snider launched The House of Hair, a syndicated 1980s hard rock radio show he has hosted for decades. He also penned and starred in the horror film Strangeland, showcasing his diverse creative ventures. Snider famously testified before Congress during the 1985 Parents Music Resource Center hearings, advocating for artistic freedom against censorship. This bold move cemented his influence far beyond the stage.