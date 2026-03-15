Who Is Eva Longoria? Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón is an American actress, producer, director, and businesswoman known for her dynamic presence. She has cultivated a multifaceted career that spans television, film, and entrepreneurial ventures. Her breakout role came as Gabrielle Solis on the hit ABC television series Desperate Housewives, which captivated audiences from 2004 to 2012. This performance earned her significant recognition and launched her into international stardom.

Full Name Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $90 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American Education Texas A&M University-Kingsville; California State University, Northridge Father Enrique Longoria Jr. Mother Ella Eva Mireles Siblings Elizabeth Judina, Emily Janette, Esmeralda Josephine Kids Santiago Enrique Bastón

Early Life and Education A close-knit family upbringing shaped Eva Longoria Bastón in Corpus Christi, Texas, where she was the youngest of four daughters to Ella Eva Mireles and Enrique Longoria Jr.. Her early life on a ranch instilled a strong work ethic. Longoria pursued higher education at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology. Later, while starring on Desperate Housewives, she achieved a Master’s degree in Chicano Studies from California State University, Northridge in 2013.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Eva Longoria Bastón’s public life, including marriages to actor Tyler Christopher and NBA star Tony Parker. She found lasting partnership with Mexican businessman José Antonio Bastón, whom she married in 2016. Longoria shares one son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, with her husband José Antonio Bastón. The couple welcomed their child in 2018, celebrating their growing family.

Career Highlights Eva Longoria Bastón’s acting career took off with her defining role as Gabrielle Solis in the acclaimed ABC comedy-drama Desperate Housewives, which ran from 2004 to 2012. This performance earned her two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe nomination, solidifying her status as a household name. Beyond acting, Longoria launched UnbeliEVAble Entertainment in 2005, a production company that later became part of Hyphenate Media Group, which she co-founded. She has since expanded into directing, notably helming the Oscar-nominated film Flamin’ Hot in 2023.