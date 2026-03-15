Who Is Joe Hahn? Joseph Hahn is an American musician and director, celebrated for his innovative contributions to the rock band Linkin Park. He is known for crafting their distinctive audio-visual style. His breakout moment arrived with Linkin Park’s debut album, Hybrid Theory, which achieved massive global success. Hahn’s turntablism and creative direction helped define the band’s unique sound.

Full Name Joseph Hahn Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Heidi Woan Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Korean American Education Herbert Hoover High School, Art Center College of Design Father Han Young-dal Mother Im Hyun-kyung Kids Lola Hahn

Early Life and Education Joseph Hahn was born the youngest of three children in Dallas, Texas; his parents, Han Young-dal and Im Hyun-kyung, were Korean immigrants. The family later moved to Glendale, California, where he spent his formative years. Hahn graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in Glendale, fostering an early interest in visual arts and DJing. He then studied illustration at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, though he ultimately did not graduate.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile relationships has marked Joseph Hahn’s adult life. He was married to Karen Benedit from 2005 until their divorce in 2009. Hahn married Heidi Woan in 2012, with whom he shares a daughter, Lola.

Career Highlights Joseph Hahn’s work in nu metal and rap rock defined Linkin Park’s groundbreaking sound, contributing innovative scratching, sampling, and programming across their eight studio albums. He became the first Korean American to receive a Grammy Award, winning for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2002. Beyond music, Hahn launched a retail concept store, Suru, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. He has also directed numerous iconic Linkin Park music videos, including “Numb” and “In the End,” shaping the band’s visual identity.