Who Is Lil Dicky? Lil Dicky is an American rapper, comedian, and actor celebrated for his humorous and self-deprecating style. He brings a unique blend of sharp wit and relatable observations to his music and acting projects. He first gained widespread attention when the music video for his 2013 song “Ex-Boyfriend” went viral, accumulating over one million YouTube views in 24 hours. This immediate success established his comedic rap persona.

Full Name Lil Dicky Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Jewish Education Cheltenham High School, University of Richmond Mother Jeanne Burd

Early Life and Education Growing up in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, David Andrew Burd was raised in an upper-middle-class Jewish family that encouraged his creative inclinations. His early interest in hip-hop emerged from listening to artists like Nas and Jay-Z. Burd attended Cheltenham High School, where he was known for being class-clownish. He later graduated summa cum laude from the University of Richmond in 2010 with a business degree.

Notable Relationships Rapper Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Andrew Burd, publicly confirmed his marriage to Kristin Batalucco, with their wedding taking place on August 9, 2025. The couple’s relationship had been quietly documented through social media snippets over the past two years. Burd and Batalucco met through a writer on his FXX comedy show, Dave, and their connection deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Lil Dicky’s debut album Professional Rapper reached number seven on the Billboard 200, topping rap, comedy, and independent album charts. His 2018 single “Freaky Friday” with Chris Brown became a global hit, peaking at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100. He further expanded his reach by co-creating and starring in the popular FXX comedy series Dave, which premiered in 2020. This semi-autobiographical show received positive reviews and ran for three seasons.